MANILA, Nov 18

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release balance of payments data for October

- Vulcan Industrial & Mining Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting

- Awarding ceremony of the 2011 Search for the Ten Outstanding Expat Pinoy Children with Bank of the Philippine Islands President Aurelio Montinola and Labour Secretary Rosalinda Baldoz, 11:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Cebu Air Inc's quarterly media briefing via global conference call, 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. [0500-0600 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila may buy more 2012 rice, starting Dec > SE Asia exchange tie-up to start in June 2012 > JG to sell $262 mln PLDT stake to NTT Docomo > October net portfolio inflows down 78 pct y/y

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- MRC Allied Inc said it would spend 800 million pesos ($18 million) next year for a gold processing plant in a 20,000-hectare property owned by a group of tribes in Surigao del Sur. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine National Bank said its January to September net income fell 7 percent from a year earlier to 2.27 billion pesos due to lower income from trading and investments securities. (ALL PAPERS)

- Benguet Corp said it posted net income of 1.2 billion pesos for the January to September period, reversing year-earlier net loss of 58.3 million pesos, on higher metal prices gains from the continuing settlement of its debt. (ALL PAPERS)

- A new study commissioned by Nido Petroleum Ltd of Australia found the Galoc oil field in the Philippines may contain more reserves than initially projected. (MANILA TIMES)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1216.13 -1.68 -20.78 USD/JPY 76.96 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.96 -0.33 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1724.49 0.19 3.30 US CRUDE 98.10 -0.75 -0.74 DOW JONES 11770.73 -1.13 -134.86 ASIA ADRS 114.16 -1.22 -1.41 FTSE 100 5423.14 -1.56 -85.88 --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.4 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

