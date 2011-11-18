MANILA, Nov 18 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Central bank to release balance of payments data for
October
- Vulcan Industrial & Mining Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting
- Awarding ceremony of the 2011 Search for the Ten
Outstanding Expat Pinoy Children with Bank of the Philippine
Islands President Aurelio Montinola and Labour Secretary
Rosalinda Baldoz, 11:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Cebu Air Inc's quarterly media briefing via global
conference call, 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. [0500-0600 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila may buy more 2012 rice, starting Dec
> SE Asia exchange tie-up to start in June 2012
> JG to sell $262 mln PLDT stake to NTT Docomo
> October net portfolio inflows down 78 pct y/y
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- MRC Allied Inc said it would spend 800 million
pesos ($18 million) next year for a gold processing plant in a
20,000-hectare property owned by a group of tribes in Surigao
del Sur. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Philippine National Bank said its January to
September net income fell 7 percent from a year earlier to 2.27
billion pesos due to lower income from trading and investments
securities. (ALL PAPERS)
- Benguet Corp said it posted net income of 1.2
billion pesos for the January to September period, reversing
year-earlier net loss of 58.3 million pesos, on higher metal
prices gains from the continuing settlement of its debt. (ALL
PAPERS)
- A new study commissioned by Nido Petroleum Ltd of
Australia found the Galoc oil field in the Philippines may
contain more reserves than initially projected. (MANILA TIMES)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia stocks edge down on euro worries
> Stocks fall, euro flat as Europe debt fears rule
> Dollar holds firm as bank funding worries grow
> U.S. crude skids over 3 pct on profit-taking
> Gold drops over 2 pct on technicals
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1216.13 -1.68 -20.78
USD/JPY 76.96 0.00 0.00
US 10YR 1.96 -0.33 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1724.49 0.19 3.30
US CRUDE 98.10 -0.75 -0.74
DOW JONES 11770.73 -1.13 -134.86
ASIA ADRS 114.16 -1.22 -1.41
FTSE 100 5423.14 -1.56 -85.88
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.4 pesos)
OTHER MARKETS:
DIARIES & DATA:
TOP NEWS:
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)