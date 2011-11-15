MANILA, Nov 15 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release remittances data for September

- IPVG Corp holds special stockholders' meeting, IPVG Executive Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Metrobank Q3 income up 53 pct y/y > SM sets record $1.3 bln capex in 2012 > Jollibee Q3 net income up 4.1 pct y/y > C.bank may revamp banks' required reserves

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- State agency Bases Conversion and Development Authority said it was recommending that the government accept Metro Pacific Tollways Corp's unsolicited proposal to build a 13-kilometre elevated road that will connect the North and South Luzon Expressways. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Sureste Properties Inc and its wholly owned subsidiary Bloomberry Resorts and hotels Inc, owned by billionaire Enrique Razon, have tapped Las Vegas-based Global Gaming Asset Management LLC for a planned casino complex in Manila.(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The DMCI Group and state-owned PNOC Exploration Corp are among the 30 companies interested in bidding for contracts to explore and develop coal blocks which the government plans to offer by yearend, Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Wi-Tribe Telecoms Inc, a telecommunications unit of San Miguel Corp, expects to end the year with 100,000 wireless Internet subscribers, triple what it had last year, as it grows its lineup of offers to cater to a larger market. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc has exercised its option to sell part of its newly acquired stake in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, which it received in exchange of a controlling stake in Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc, to PLDT stakeholder Metro Pacific Resources Inc. (ALL PAPERS)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares fall as euro zone yields rise > Global stocks, euro slide on euro zone worries > Oil falls on weak euro zone data, recession worry > Euro slides against dollar with more losses seen > Gold drops on dollar rise, tracks weak equities

