- Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- SM Investments Corp holds media and analysts' briefing on third quarter financial and operating results, Continental Room, Tower Club, Philamlife Tower, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- ABS-CBN Corp holds analysts' and press briefing on third quarter financial and operating results, Chronicle Lounge, 14/F ELJ Communications Center, ABS-CBN Corp, Eugenio Lopez Drive, Quezon City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analysts' briefing on 9-month financial and operating results, Blondel Room, 3/F Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]

- More Filipino families see themselves as "poor" and "food-poor" in a reversal of gains notched earlier this year, independent pollster Social Weather Stations said in a new report that underlined the hurdles facing the Aquino administration. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Australian firm Medusa Mining Ltd said it had cut its gold production target at its mine in the southern Surigao del Norte province to between 90,000 and 100,000 ounces for financial year 2011-2012, from 110,000 ounces previously, due to construction work and a worker fatality. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Energy Development Corp, the Philippines' largest geothermal power producer, said it posted a net loss of 488 million pesos ($11 million) for the first nine months of 2011, reversing a net income of 7.6 billion pesos a year ago, due to higher operating expenses and foregone steam sales. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The $7 million initial public offering of Cirtek Holdings Philippines was oversubscribed by over four times the allotment, chief financial offer Anthony Buyawe said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The real estate boom that the country has been experiencing these past few years is expected to continue through 2012, according to real estate advisory firm CB Richard Ellis Philippines. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- China Banking Corp, partly owned by the Philippines richest man, Henry Sy, said it had net income of 3.38 billion pesos in the first nine months, down 7.5 percent from a year earlier due to slower fee-based revenue. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc, a unit of Canadian firm TVI Pacific, said it stands to lose $488 million in revenue in the next four years if its Canatuan polymetallic mine closes prematurely due to an open-pit mining ban in Zamboanga del Norte. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue is looking into the tax compliance of the country's conglomerates as part of the government's efforts to prosecute tax cheats and raise state revenue collections, a senior official of the agency said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Mitra Energy Ltd. of Malaysia will take over the entire interest of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Philippines B.V. in a service contract in the Sulu Sea off the southern Mindanao island, an energy official said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

($1 = 43.3 pesos)

