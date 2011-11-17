MANILA, Nov 17 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release data on foreign portfolio investments

- Customs Commissioner Rufino Biazon and Justice Secretary Leila de Lima to hold a joint press conference on the latest Run After The Smugglers case, Department of Justice, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT].

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Clinton warns vs intimidation in S. China Sea > Philippines mulls $1 bln global bond sale in Jan > Manila may end yr with record foreign reserves > Manila cuts 2011 farm growth fcast to 3-3.5 pct > S.China Sea a topic for East Asia summit -W.House

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Singapore High Court has affirmed the ruling of the arbitration tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce rejecting the bid of a Filipino-German consortium to be paid $565 million by the Philippine government after Manila revoked the group's contract to operate Terminal 3 of Manila's main international airport. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Tanduay Holdings Inc, the liquor firm of tycoon Lucio Tan, is eyeing a bigger slice of the international market as it prepares to launch new products in the United States. (BUSINESSMIRROR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Philippine National Bank raised on Tuesday 3 billion pesos ($69 million) from the sale of long-term negotiable certificates of deposit. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Eight German solar energy firms are coming to the Philippines this month to study the local solar power scene and look for possible local partners for solar energy projects. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Dominant phone firm Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co has started construction on its portion of a multinational Asia submarine cable express, a new undersea fiber optic system that will improve Internet connection speeds in the Asia Pacific region. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange plans to increase the minimum public float requirement for listed firms to 12 percent from the current 10 percent. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Global stocks, euro slide on debt crisis fears > Euro weighed by contagion worries > US oil soars past $100/bbl, reversal to ease glut > Gold steady; euro zone contagion fear weighs ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0058 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1236.91 -1.66 -20.90 USD/JPY 77.04 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.98 -0.87 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1762.74 0.03 0.45 US CRUDE 101.87 -0.70 -0.72 DOW JONES 11905.59 -1.58 -190.57 ASIA ADRS 115.57 -1.87 -2.20 FTSE 100 5509.02 -0.15 -8.42 --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.4 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)