MANILA, Dec 5 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Investments Briefing on the Philippine Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme, Board of Investments (BOI) Audio-Visual Room, BOI Bldg, 9:00-11:30 a.m. [0100-0330 GMT] - Signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on the registry system for basic sectors in agriculture, Department of Budget and Management, 5 p.m. [0900 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > ASEAN bourses eye cross-border trade in 2012 > Canada's TVI: Manila needs to act on mine ban > November inflation may have stayed elevated > San Miguel's top shareholder sells 9 mln shares LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Philippine central bank said it might consider cutting key policy rates next year as growth dampening factors from abroad were expected to persist and harm the domestic economy further if not addressed with correct monetary policies. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Foreign portfolio investments, which have slowed down since September, may post sharp growth in 2012 as investors' risk appetite recover, the Philippine central bank said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Philippine power distributor Manila Electric Co expects to post a modest 1 percent growth in sales volume this year after a banner year in 2012, which saw an unprecedented record increase in sales over the past decade. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Aquino administration is bent on raising excise taxes slapped on the mining industry to 7 percent from the current 2 percent, citing the relatively lower taxes slapped on the sector compared to similar industries in other countries. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Metro Pacific Investments Corp is still keen on pursuing infrastructure projects via the Public-Private Partnership programme of government despite delays. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - TV5, the television network owned by a unit of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co group, said it may miss its revenue target of 3 billion pesos ($69.34 million)this year. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Eton Properties Philippines Inc, the real estate unit of beer and tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan, will focus on boosting rental income with the construction of new business process outsourcing buildings over the next two years. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - The Bureau of Customs and its counterparts in the region are adopting a common list of tariff lines starting Jan. 1 next year in line with the objective of building unified customs processes for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Hot money inflows were down 74.4 percent lower in the first two week of November than in the same period last year as risk aversion persisted over the euro zone's debt problems. (THE MANILA TIMES)