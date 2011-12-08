MANILA, Dec 8 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Thursday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Justice hold
joint press conference on latest tax evasion case, DOJ
headquarters, Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
> Philippines seeks c.bank nod for global bond
> Philippines readies rules on use of mining tax
> FACTBOX-Key facts on Philippine mining
> End-Nov forex reserves at record high
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- President Benigno Aquino said the government would be able
to spend money for projects as early as next month now that he
is set to sign next week the 1.8-trillion-peso ($41.6 billion)
national budget. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Government spending will surge in the tailend of this year
and the upswing will likely continue in the first half of 2012,
Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management
Corp plans to raise 85 billion pesos through borrowings early
next year to service its financing and operational requirements
for 2012. (ALL PAPERS)
- The National Telecommunications Commission has approved
the proposed sale of Bayan Telecommunications Inc to Multi-Media
Telephony Inc. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development Corp said
it completed two copper shipments last month valued at $20.7
million. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
> SE Asia Stocks-Most markets climb on EU hopes
> US stocks waver, euro recovers on EU summit
> Gold up in thin trade, awaits ECB, EU meetings
> Euro holds breath before ECB, EU summit
> Oil pares losses as euro recovers, eyes ECB
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1261.01 0.20 2.54
USD/JPY 77.65 -0.01 -0.01
US 10YR 2.03 0.09 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1738.39 -0.17 -2.95
US CRUDE 100.38 -0.11 -0.11
DOW JONES 12196.37 0.38 46.24
ASIA ADRS 119.12 0.67 0.79
FTSE 100 5546.91 -0.39 -21.81
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.3 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)