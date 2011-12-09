MANILA, Dec 9 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - NiHao Mineral Resources International Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, 6/F, NiHao Sun Plaza, Shaw Boulevard corner Princeton Street, Barangay Wack-Wack, Greenhills East, Mandaluyong City, 4:30 p.m. [0830 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines Q3 gold sales to cbank down 76 pct > SM Prime to raise $162 million for capex > Aquino steps up attack on Supreme Court LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - Foreign direct investments being channeled to developing economies like the Philippines may hit a record $660 billion, from $614 billion in 2008, according to a report published by the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, a World Bank Group unit. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The flooding in Thailand has taken its toll on the local automotive industry, with vehicle sales falling by 1.9 percent to 131,242 units in January to November from a year earlier. (ALL PAPERS - BDO Unibank Inc is close to achieving its net profit goal of a record high 10 billion pesos ($231 million) for this year, its president said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Benguet Corp said it expects to end 2011 with more than 1 billion pesos in net income and wipe out its retained earnings deficit of 2.16 billion pesos. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Basic text messaging rates may remain at 1 peso per message, despite recent government orders for local phone firms to cut fees for over 90 million subscribers around the country. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The government is closing in on its revenue and tax effort goals this year as administrative reforms continue to boost collections, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Manila Water Co Inc said it acquired a 49 percent stake in Vietnamese firm Thu Duc Water BOO Corp. (ALL PAPERS) - The government is inclined to issue dollar-denominated bonds once it taps the offshore commercial debt market in the first quarter of 2012, National Treasurer Roberto Tan said. (BUSINESSWORLD) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia stocks retreat; S'pore property shrs fall > Global markets jolted as hopes for EU action wane > Euro falls as ECB disappoints, summit eyed > Oil dragged down by ECB comments; eyes EU summit > Gold falls 2 pct as ECB disappoints, eyes EU meet --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1234.35 -2.11% -26.660 USD/JPY 77.67 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9982 -- 0.028 SPOT GOLD 1713.3 0.32% 5.510 US CRUDE 98.23 -0.11% -0.110 DOW JONES 11997.70 -1.63% -198.67 ASIA ADRS 115.96 -2.65% -3.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.3 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)