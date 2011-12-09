MANILA, Dec 9 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- NiHao Mineral Resources International Inc holds annual
stockholders' meeting, 6/F, NiHao Sun Plaza, Shaw Boulevard
corner Princeton Street, Barangay Wack-Wack, Greenhills East,
Mandaluyong City, 4:30 p.m. [0830 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines Q3 gold sales to cbank down 76 pct
> SM Prime to raise $162 million for capex
> Aquino steps up attack on Supreme Court
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Foreign direct investments being channeled to developing
economies like the Philippines may hit a record $660 billion,
from $614 billion in 2008, according to a report published by
the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, a World Bank Group
unit. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The flooding in Thailand has taken its toll on the local
automotive industry, with vehicle sales falling by 1.9 percent
to 131,242 units in January to November from a year earlier.
(ALL PAPERS
- BDO Unibank Inc is close to achieving its net
profit goal of a record high 10 billion pesos ($231 million) for
this year, its president said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Benguet Corp said it expects to end 2011 with more
than 1 billion pesos in net income and wipe out its retained
earnings deficit of 2.16 billion pesos. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- Basic text messaging rates may remain at 1 peso per
message, despite recent government orders for local phone firms
to cut fees for over 90 million subscribers around the country.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The government is closing in on its revenue and tax effort
goals this year as administrative reforms continue to boost
collections, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- Manila Water Co Inc said it acquired a 49 percent
stake in Vietnamese firm Thu Duc Water BOO Corp. (ALL PAPERS)
- The government is inclined to issue dollar-denominated
bonds once it taps the offshore commercial debt market in the
first quarter of 2012, National Treasurer Roberto Tan said.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia stocks retreat; S'pore property shrs fall
> Global markets jolted as hopes for EU action wane
> Euro falls as ECB disappoints, summit eyed
> Oil dragged down by ECB comments; eyes EU summit
> Gold falls 2 pct as ECB disappoints, eyes EU meet
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1234.35 -2.11% -26.660
USD/JPY 77.67 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9982 -- 0.028
SPOT GOLD 1713.3 0.32% 5.510
US CRUDE 98.23 -0.11% -0.110
DOW JONES 11997.70 -1.63% -198.67
ASIA ADRS 115.96 -2.65% -3.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.3 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)