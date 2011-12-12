(Repeats item to fix format)
MANILA, Dec 12 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Central bank to release foreign direct investments data
for September
- Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
- Launch of PSE Corporate Governance Awards, PSE Ayala
Boardroom, Philippine Stock Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle,
Makati City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]
- International Monetary Fund holds press briefing on the
2011 Article IV consultation with the Philippines, Executive
Business Center, 5/F, 5-storey building, BSP Complex, 4:00 p.m.
[0800 GMT]
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Landowners should expect to pay more taxes as local
government units are revising real property valuations in a bid
to generate more revenues. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The government's debt stock swelled to 4.87 trillion pesos
($111.6 billion) as of end-September, up 1.6 percent from the
August level due to the continued weakness of the peso and debt
issues. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT)
expects 2012 to be a "rough" year for the telecommunications
sector as companies ramp up their spending while profit margins
thin, company chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- PLDT expects to post lower net income for this year but
would meet its core profit guidance of 39 billion pesos, its
chairman said. (PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Personal care products manufacturer Splash Corp
is raising 1.12 billion pesos from debt sales to selected
institutional investors to boost its diversification into the
food business and refinance maturing debts. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- Conglomerate SM Investments Corp expects net
income in the fourth quarter to grow 14 percent to 15 percent
over year-ago level mainly due to the performance of its banking
and property businesses, chief finance officer Jose Sio said.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- SM Investments Corp, controlled by retail tycoon Henry Sy
Sr., is looking to list its shopping malls in China over the
next two to three years. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Foton Motors Philippines has signed a $20 million lease
agreement with Clark Development Corp to put up an automotive
and truck assembly facility within the Clark Freeport Zone north
of the capital, a state agency said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- San Miguel Foods Philippines, the country's biggest
chicken exporter and a unit of San Miguel Corp, expects
shipments to rise 50 percent in 2012 following a surge in demand
in Japan. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Metals Exploration Plc has gained full control
over the Runruno gold site in Nueva Vizcaya province after
acquiring the remaining 15 percent stake in the project from FCF
Minerals Corp. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Unlisted East West Bank, a unit of conglomerate Filinvest
Development Corp posted net profit of 1.5 billion pesos
for January-October period, up 6.1 percent from a year earlier,
with lower trading gains tempering the bottom line impact of
improved core businesses. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the
plan of BDO Leasing & Finance Inc, a unit of BDO Unibank Inc
, to issue short-term commercial papers to raise up to
15 billion pesos. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The government may increase its foreign commercial
borrowing requirement for 2012 to $2.5 billion, from the
programmed $2.25 billion, to accommodate part of the funding
needs of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management,
Finance Undersecretary Rosalia de Leon said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1255.19 1.69% 20.840
USD/JPY 77.65 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0541 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1711.39 0.06% 0.970
US CRUDE 99.44 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 12184.26 1.55% 186.56
ASIA ADRS 117.79 1.58% 1.83
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.6 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)