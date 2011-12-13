MANILA, Dec 13 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - National Export Congress, with trade and economic secretaries and deputy central bank governor Diwa Guinigundo as speakers, Philippine Trade Training Center, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. [0100-0700 GMT] - Central bank to release money supply and bank lending growth data for October - Statistics office to release exports data for October, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Lawmakers impeach Supreme Court chief justice > IMF trims forecasts for Philippine GDP growth > Vale may start Asia iron ore shipments from Phils > Philippines Sept net FDI inflow highest in 8 mths > Philippines Sept-Nov sugar output up 75 pct y/y LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) may decide by the end of the first quarter of 2012 whether to continue talks relating to the proposed merger with the operator of the country's fixed-income trading platform. (BUSINESSMIRROR) - The PSE plans to suspend trades on shares of companies that fail to meet a 10-percent minimum public float by Jan. 2, 2013. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Conglomerate Ayala Corp and a group that includes a unit of San Miguel Corp are expected to slug it out after they submitted their respective bids for the construction of an expressway link, the first government project under the public-private partnership programme. (BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD) - First Philippine Holdings Corp is set to take a controlling stake in Rockwell Land Corp from its unit Manila Electric Co, a move that may be followed by a listing by way of introduction for the property company. (ALL PAPERS) - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will accelerate implementation of the Basel 3 banking standards, and may set a timeline and transitional arrangements before the year ends. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Cebu Air Inc is seeking an increase in fuel surcharges, which will result in higher plane fares, due to the continued volatility in oil prices. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) MARKET NEWS > Global stocks, euro slide on fiscal plan anxiety > Asian stocks gain on Europe hopes, doubts remain > Oil falls on euro zone worry, dollar strength > Euro spooked by ratings; further downside eyed > Gold drops 3 pct on technical sell-off, euro fears ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0032 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1236.47 -1.49 -18.72 USD/JPY 77.92 0.03 0.02 US 10YR 2.03 0.54 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1662.19 -0.21 -3.50 US CRUDE 97.84 0.07 0.07 DOW JONES 12021.39 -1.34 -162.87 ASIA ADRS 115.16 -2.23 -2.63 FTSE 100 5427.86 -1.83 -101.35 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.6 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)