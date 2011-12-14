MANILA Dec 14 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Agrarian Reform Secretary Virgilio Delos Reyes and
Chairman Mary Grace Pulido-Tan of Commission Audit are guests at
Communication and News Exchange Forum, 3/F, PIA Conference Room,
PIA Building, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
[0130-0330 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> October bank loan growth 2-1/2 yr high
> October money supply rises 6.9 pct y/y
> October exports fall 14.6 pct yr/yr
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The government has disbursed a total of 41.66 billion
pesos ($950 million) of the 72.11-billion-peso Disbursement
Acceleration Plan aimed at spurring the economy, data from the
Budget department showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The initial public offering of software distributor Touch
Solutions Inc has been oversubscribed, with investors demanding
nearly five times more than the offer size, the issue
underwriter said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Regulators are poised to approve on Thursday the local
bourse's proposal to shorten the period granted for errant
listed firms to comply with the minimum public float rule,
Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Teresita Herbosa
said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The Indonesia-based Citra group, which holds the majority
interest in the South Metro Manila Skyway concessionaire, is
alloting $1.5 billion for infrastructure acquisitions and
developments in the Philippines, an official from the group
said. (ALL PAPERS)
- The state-run Clark Development Corp is reviewing a
550-hectare property allotment at the Clark Freeport Zone and
Clark Special Economic Zone sought by tycoon Andrew Tan-led
Megaworld Corp in line with the soon-to-be-issued
guidelines covering land leasing at the former U.S. air base.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- State-owned Bases Conversion and Development Authority
expects to generate at least 45 billion pesos through the
planned offering of idle state assets to be the private sector
for development. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Manila Electric Co has acquired 523 million pesos
worth of subtransmission assets, which will allow it to gain
full control of the operation, maintenance, upgrading and
expansion of such facilities from state-run National
Transmission Corp. (ALL PAPERS)
MARKET NEWS
> SEAsia stocks weaken on Europe downgrade fears
> Europe downgrade fears hit Asia FX
> Global stocks fall after Fed, euro hits 11-mo low
> Oil jumps 2 pct on Iran jitters, OPEC meeting eyed
> Euro vulnerable to more downside, hits 11-mth lows
> Gold futures down 2 pct after dollar rally on Fed
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1225.73 -0.87% -10.740
USD/JPY 77.96 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9721 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1626 -0.30% -4.890
US CRUDE 99.91 -0.23% -0.230
DOW JONES 11954.94 -0.55% -66.45
ASIA ADRS 113.61 -1.35% -1.55
----------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.9 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)