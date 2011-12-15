MANILA, Dec 15 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to release remittances data for October and selected Philippine economic indicators - Central bank to release fourth quarter consumer expectations survey results; media briefing at 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] - Statistics office to release October Labor Force Survey results - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga holds year-end media briefing, NEDA Board Room, 7/F NEDA Bldg, #12 Escriva Drive, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 12 noon - 2:00 p.m. [0400-0700 GMT] - Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corp holds special stockholders' meeting, South A & B rooms, 25/F Tower One & Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > San Miguel buys into Citra group firm > Philippines' top judge says won't quit > MIDCAP - UBP stand-out stock on valuations > C.bank: Fed view supports cautious policy LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Philippine central bank will run further bank stress tests amid continued global volatility, this time focusing on liquidity and liability risks and including smaller institutions, officials said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - The Philippines has made significant headway in developing its financial sector this year even as global markets were hit by continued volatility, latest rankings published by the World Economic Forum showed. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Department of Budget and Management said it had released more than 90 percent of this year's national budget as it continued to fast-track public spending. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR) - UBS Securities Philippines Inc expects the Philippine economy to grow 3.3 percent next year, slowing from projected growth of 3.6 percent this year, and expand 4.7 percent in 2013, as it sees the main stock index hitting a new peak at 4,700 next year. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MALAYA) - Unlisted Ortigas & Co. has launched its 25-billion-peso ($567 million) redevelopment of the former Rizal provincial capitol in Pasig City on which it will build a mix of residential, commercial and office buildings over a 15-year period. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Eton Properties Philippines Inc said it would not meet its 2011 net income target of 1 billion pesos due to tough business conditions caused by the global financial crisis. (PHILIPPINE STAR) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia stocks extend losses on global gloom > Euro zone fears sink global stocks, euro, oil > Euro falls as risk routed; China data looms > Oil drops more than 4 pct as commodities plunge > Gold dives 4 pct on fund liquidation, technicals ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2356 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1211.82 -1.13% -13.910 USD/JPY 78.11 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9062 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1576.04 0.12% 1.850 US CRUDE 95.1 0.16% 0.150 DOW JONES 11823.48 -1.10% -131.46 ASIA ADRS 111.99 -1.43% -1.62 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 44.1 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)