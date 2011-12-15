MANILA, Dec 15 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Thursday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Central bank to release remittances data for October and
selected Philippine economic indicators
- Central bank to release fourth quarter consumer
expectations survey results; media briefing at 3:30 p.m. [0730
GMT]
- Statistics office to release October Labor Force Survey
results
- Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga holds
year-end media briefing, NEDA Board Room, 7/F NEDA Bldg, #12
Escriva Drive, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 12 noon - 2:00 p.m.
[0400-0700 GMT]
- Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corp holds special
stockholders' meeting, South A & B rooms, 25/F Tower One &
Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de
Roxas, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]
> San Miguel buys into Citra group firm
> Philippines' top judge says won't quit
> MIDCAP - UBP stand-out stock on valuations
> C.bank: Fed view supports cautious policy
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Philippine central bank will run further bank stress
tests amid continued global volatility, this time focusing on
liquidity and liability risks and including smaller
institutions, officials said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The Philippines has made significant headway in developing
its financial sector this year even as global markets were hit
by continued volatility, latest rankings published by the World
Economic Forum showed. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- The Department of Budget and Management said it had
released more than 90 percent of this year's national budget as
it continued to fast-track public spending. (BUSINESSWORLD,
BUSINESSMIRROR)
- UBS Securities Philippines Inc expects the Philippine
economy to grow 3.3 percent next year, slowing from projected
growth of 3.6 percent this year, and expand 4.7 percent in 2013,
as it sees the main stock index hitting a new peak at 4,700 next
year. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MALAYA)
- Unlisted Ortigas & Co. has launched its 25-billion-peso
($567 million) redevelopment of the former Rizal provincial
capitol in Pasig City on which it will build a mix of
residential, commercial and office buildings over a 15-year
period. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Eton Properties Philippines Inc said it would
not meet its 2011 net income target of 1 billion pesos due to
tough business conditions caused by the global financial crisis.
(PHILIPPINE STAR)
> SE Asia stocks extend losses on global gloom
> Euro zone fears sink global stocks, euro, oil
> Euro falls as risk routed; China data looms
> Oil drops more than 4 pct as commodities plunge
> Gold dives 4 pct on fund liquidation, technicals
($1 = 44.1 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)