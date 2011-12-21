MANILA, Dec 21 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco is guest at a breakfast forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Association of the Philippines, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines declares calamity as storm toll rises > World Bank cuts growth forecasts for Philippines > Philippines' Oct bad loan ratio flat at 2.5 pct > Bangladesh finalises fuel term deals at premiums > Manila's Nov net portfolio inflows down 71 pct y/y LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - First Metro Investment Corp said it is increasing its stake in sister company Global Business Power Corp, a power generation firm, to 49 percent at a cost of 5.59 billion pesos ($127 million). (ALL PAPERS) - Benguet Corp has secured a 500-million-pesos credit facility to support its general working capital requirements. (ALL PAPERS) - The government has received a total of 228.45 billion from the Malampaya gas-to-power project off the southwestern Palawan province since the facility began producing natural gas commercially in 2002, according to the Energy department. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) MARKET NEWS > Euro holds onto gains, ECB tender eyed > Global stocks, euro rise on data, Spanish auction > Asian stocks mixed in thin holiday trade > Oil up on supportive economic data, supply worry > PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as the euro rebounds 1 pct --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0041 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1241.30 2.98 35.95 USD/JPY 77.86 0.03 0.02 US 10YR 1.93 -0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1622.79 0.53 8.50 US CRUDE 97.24 0.00 3.19 DOW JONES 12103.58 2.87 337.32 ASIA ADRS 112.26 3.14 3.42 FTSE 100 5419.60 1.02 54.61 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 44 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)