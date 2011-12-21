MANILA, Dec 21 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco is
guest at a breakfast forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents'
Association of the Philippines, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines declares calamity as storm toll rises
> World Bank cuts growth forecasts for Philippines
> Philippines' Oct bad loan ratio flat at 2.5 pct
> Bangladesh finalises fuel term deals at premiums
> Manila's Nov net portfolio inflows down 71 pct y/y
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- First Metro Investment Corp said it is
increasing its stake in sister company Global Business Power
Corp, a power generation firm, to 49 percent at a cost of 5.59
billion pesos ($127 million). (ALL PAPERS)
- Benguet Corp has secured a 500-million-pesos
credit facility to support its general working capital
requirements. (ALL PAPERS)
- The government has received a total of 228.45 billion from
the Malampaya gas-to-power project off the southwestern Palawan
province since the facility began producing natural gas
commercially in 2002, according to the Energy department.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
MARKET NEWS
> Euro holds onto gains, ECB tender eyed
> Global stocks, euro rise on data, Spanish auction
> Asian stocks mixed in thin holiday trade
> Oil up on supportive economic data, supply worry
> PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as the euro rebounds 1 pct
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0041 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1241.30 2.98 35.95
USD/JPY 77.86 0.03 0.02
US 10YR 1.93 -0.10 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1622.79 0.53 8.50
US CRUDE 97.24 0.00 3.19
DOW JONES 12103.58 2.87 337.32
ASIA ADRS 112.26 3.14 3.42
FTSE 100 5419.60 1.02 54.61
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 44 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)