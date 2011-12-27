MANILA, Dec 27 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Tuesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Statistics Office to release October monthly integrated
survey of selected industries
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> San Miguel Brewery seeks consent on bond terms
> Jan-Nov coconut oil exports down 41 pct y/y
> Typhoon toll 1,249; rebels urge punishment
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Bureau of Internal Revenue expects to collect 222.3
billion pesos ($5 billion) in individual income tax next year,
up 15 percent from the estimated 192.7 billion pesos this year.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The government spent 653.4 billion pesos in the 11 months
to November to pay its debts, down 1 percent from the same
period last year, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The government is studying the possibility of a fresh
stimulus plan next year to help boost the Philippine economy
amid the crises in Europe and U.S., the National Economic
Development Authority said. (THE MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Port operator International Container Terminals Services
Inc said it was allocating $21 million for capital
investments on port facilities in the Philippines and abroad in
2012. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- The Philippines and Qatar are poised to sign next month an
investment protection and promotion agreement that would enable
the former to dip its hands into a billion-dollar Qatari fund,
Trade Undersecretary Cristino Panlilio said. (MALAYA)
- State-owned National Power Corp plans to privatise power
sources in 12 areas under the Small Power Utilities Group, the
company's off-grid electrification arm, its president said.
(BUSINESSWORLD )
- Customs Commissioner Rufino Biazon is set to reshuffle the
agency's key personnel, including its collectors, in the next
quarter, to help improve the bureau's collection performance.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Rivals Globe Telecom and Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co are working together to seal more
interconnection agreements in 2012. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
MARKET NEWS
> Thailand,Vietnam stocks fall;Philippines edges up
> Oil rises on supply worries, supportive data
> Asian currencies rise, won leads gains
> Nikkei set to rise, boosted by Wall St
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2328 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1265.33 0.90 11.33
USD/JPY 77.97 0.03 0.02
US 10YR 2.02 -0.09 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1603.84 -0.07 -1.12
US CRUDE 99.72 0.04 0.04
DOW JONES 12294.00 1.02 124.35
ASIA ADRS 113.61 0.53 0.60
FTSE 100 5512.70 1.02 55.73
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.47 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Matt Driskill)