MANILA, Dec 27 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Statistics Office to release October monthly integrated survey of selected industries REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > San Miguel Brewery seeks consent on bond terms > Jan-Nov coconut oil exports down 41 pct y/y > Typhoon toll 1,249; rebels urge punishment LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Bureau of Internal Revenue expects to collect 222.3 billion pesos ($5 billion) in individual income tax next year, up 15 percent from the estimated 192.7 billion pesos this year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The government spent 653.4 billion pesos in the 11 months to November to pay its debts, down 1 percent from the same period last year, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The government is studying the possibility of a fresh stimulus plan next year to help boost the Philippine economy amid the crises in Europe and U.S., the National Economic Development Authority said. (THE MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR) - Port operator International Container Terminals Services Inc said it was allocating $21 million for capital investments on port facilities in the Philippines and abroad in 2012. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - The Philippines and Qatar are poised to sign next month an investment protection and promotion agreement that would enable the former to dip its hands into a billion-dollar Qatari fund, Trade Undersecretary Cristino Panlilio said. (MALAYA) - State-owned National Power Corp plans to privatise power sources in 12 areas under the Small Power Utilities Group, the company's off-grid electrification arm, its president said. (BUSINESSWORLD ) - Customs Commissioner Rufino Biazon is set to reshuffle the agency's key personnel, including its collectors, in the next quarter, to help improve the bureau's collection performance. (BUSINESSMIRROR) - Rivals Globe Telecom and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co are working together to seal more interconnection agreements in 2012. (BUSINESSMIRROR) MARKET NEWS > Thailand,Vietnam stocks fall;Philippines edges up > Oil rises on supply worries, supportive data > Asian currencies rise, won leads gains > Nikkei set to rise, boosted by Wall St ($1 = 43.47 pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Matt Driskill)