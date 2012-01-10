(Repeats with no changes to text)
- Statistics Office to release November imports data, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Central bank to release money supply and bank lending data
for November and foreign direct investments data for October
- First Metro Investment Corporation (FMIC) holds a press
briefing on the outlook for 2012, Penthouse of GT Tower
International, Ayala Avenue corner H.V. dela Costa St. Makati,
10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Electronics exports seen down over 20 pct in 2011
> Philippine 3-mth T-bill rate slids to 1.428 pct
> China rejects Manila's accusation on S.China Sea
> Manila's 2011 coconut oil exports down 38.7 pct
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Vehicle sales fell 4 percent to 141,616 units in 2011 from
147,888 units in 2010 due largely to disruptions in the supply
of vehicle units and automotive parts, a joint report of the
Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc and
Truck Manufacturers Association showed. (ALL PAPERS)
- Philippine Savings Bank, the thrift bank arm of
the Metrobank Group, will launch in February a 3
billion pesos ($68 million) offer of debt notes qualifying as
tier 2 capital to boost funds for expansion. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- Standard & Poor's expects the Philippines to post a
respectable-yet-lower-than-desired economic growth of 4 to 4.5
percent this year, driven mainly by domestic consumption.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Global logistics group Kuwait and Gulf Link Holding Co has
committed to invest an additional $500 million in the
Philippines to finance infrastructure logistics, including
Public-Private Partnership projects and other investment
projects, its top officials said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Royal Capital B.V., a majority-owned unit of port operator
International Container Terminal Services Inc will
issue perpetual bonds to fund acquisitions and development of
greenfield projects, ICTSI said in a regulatory filing. (THE
PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co said it
will hold a special stockholders' meeting in March to approve a
plan to reduce foreign control of the country's largest telecom
company. (MANILA TIMES)
- A non-life insurance industry appeal to suspend a
scheduled increase in capitalisation requirements has been
turned down by the government, as Cabinet officials said doing
so would compromise the solvency of insurers and worse, the
public interest. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Manila Electric Co has cut its generation charge
for the January billing period, citing cheaper power sourced
from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- More Filipinos believe the state of the economy
deteriorated in the past year, even as the majority remains
convinced that little has changed in the past two years under
the watch of President Benigno Aquino, according to independent
pollster Pulse Asia. (BUSINESSWORLD)
