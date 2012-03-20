MANILA, March 20 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets Tuesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila Peninsula Hotel, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] - Philippine Stock Exchange and Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry hold quarterly assessment and market outlook briefing entitled "The Philippine Economy -- Coming of Age" at Marriott Hotel, Cardinal Rosales Avenue, Cebu City, 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. [0530-0900 GMT] - Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima is keynote speaker at Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce forum, 8/F Conference Hall, Federation Center, Binondo, Manila, 5 p.m. [0900 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Feb BOP surplus $588 mln, lower vs Jan > 91-day T-bill rate rises to 2.383 pct > Manila may buy rice from Vietnam, Thailand LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - High power rates and limited access to financing for small enterprises are among the structural problems that the Philippine government should address so that economic growth can translate into poverty reduction, the World Bank said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Philippines' largest bank, BDO Unibank Inc, said it expects to tap the capital market to raise at least $200 million in tier 1 or core capital this year to strengthen competitive footing and prepare for stringent global capital adequacy requirements under Basel 3. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Bureau of Internal Revenue collected 85.15 billion pesos ($2 billion) in taxes in January, 14 percent higher compared to its collections in the same month last year. (ALL PAPERS) - San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, is investing 2.5 billion pesos in a bulk grains terminal in Mabini town of Batangas province south of Manila. (ALL PAPERS) - Texas-based Quantum International Group Inc plans to invest more than $2.6 billion on five plasma gasification plants in the Philippines that can produce as much as 13,000 megawatts of electricity, its president and chief executive said. (PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSWORLD) - President Benigno Aquino said mining activities would mostly likely be barred in 78 ecotourism sites in the country identified by the Department of Tourism. (BUSINESSMIRROR) - PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures Inc, a unit of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, has filed a petition to delist from the bourse by May 18. (BUSINESSWORLD) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower; Thai off key level > Apple buoys Wall St; Treasury debt prices fall > Euro hits more than one-week high against dollar > Brent dips, US oil rises on refinery problems > Gold up on cenbank buying talk but outlook weak ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.75 0.4 5.580 USD/JPY 83.38 0.01 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3753 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1662.45 0.12 2.050 US CRUDE 107.78 -0.29 -0.310 DOW JONES 13239.13 0.05 6.51 ASIA ADRS 131.68 0.29 0.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 42.9 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)