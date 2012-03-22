MANILA, March 22 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to release fourth-quarter balance of payments report - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds special stockholders' meeting to seek approval of amendments to Articles of Incorporation, Grand Ballroom, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - IP E-Game Ventures Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, IPVG Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' Jan budget gap $370 mln, spending up > GT Holdings lowers indicative IPO price > Yemeni tribesmen kidnap three Filipinos > Iranian oil buyers that could face US sanctions LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - Energy World Corp Ltd of Hong Kong said it would invest $210 million to put up a liquefied natural gas terminal and regasification facility in Pagbilao province in the Philippines. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSWORLD) - Bank of the Philippine Islands, the country's largest bank by market value, is expanding its loan book at a faster pace than projected so far this year, with growth trending at 16 percent versus the bank's full-year target of 12 to 15 percent, its president said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp said it was negotiating a six-month contract with SPC Power Corp for the continued operation of the 146-megawatt Naga power plant complex in central Cebu province. (ALL PAPERS) - The country's largest beer makers, San Miguel Brewery Inc and Asia Brewery Inc, have joined forces to denounce a proposed measure that would impose a single tax on all beer products, saying such a move could lead to the collapse of the industry. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - The Philippine government is not rushing to pursue its remaining $750 million commercial borrowing plan and may return to the market only in the second half of the year as its cash position remains manageable, Finance Undersecretary Rosalia de Leon said. (MANILA BULLETIN) - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is in talks with the banking industry for an alternative lending benchmark in place of the Treasury bill rates which continue to average below the inflation rate, Governor Amando Tetangco said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MALAYA, BUSINESSWORLD) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up; China PMI eyed > SE Asia Stocks-Manila index falls; Thailand up > Euro nurses losses; China flash PMI in focus > Oil rises; US inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge > Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.89 -0.19% -2.630 USD/JPY 83.21 -0.22% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2978 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1651.64 0.10% 1.690 US CRUDE 106.95 -0.30% -0.320 DOW JONES 13124.62 -0.35% -45.57 ASIA ADRS 129.36 -0.39% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 43.0) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)