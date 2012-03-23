MANILA, March 23 Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Finance Secretary Cesar Purusima and his finance
department team appear at a breakfast forum hosted by the
foreign correspondents association, Crowne Plaza, 9 a.m. to 11
a.m. [0100-0300 GMT]
> PLDT eyes shr sale to resolve foreign ownership
> Asia Business Sentiment Index jumps in Q1
> MIDCAP-Manila's EDC lags on analyst revisions
> Gold Fields takes 40 pct in Philippine project
> Moody's affirms PNB, Allied Bank ratings
- The Philippines' top developer, Ayala Land Inc,
said it would spend 60 billion pesos ($1.4 billion) over the
next five years on various development projects in the premiere
business district of Makati. (ALL PAPERS)
- SM Development Corp, the property developer
owned by the Philippines' richest man, Henry Sy, said it was
looking to raise 4 billion pesos through the sale of debt paper
to selected institutional investors to fund its expansion plans.
(ALL PAPERS)
- Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, a unit of
conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp, may delist
its shares from the Philippine Stock Exchange because it has no
plans to raise its public float to meet the minimum requirement
of 10 percent, the president of the tollways firm said.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it saw no upward
pressure on interest rates despite the government's move to
accelerate spending to support the domestic economy. (PHILIPPINE
STAR)
- The National Economic and Development Authority has
approved 12 projects worth 133 billion pesos that include a
public-private partnership deal involving the 60 billion peso
extension of an elevated railway in Manila. (BUSINESSWORLD,
BUSINESSMIRROR)
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on growth worries
> SEAsia Stocks-Reverse gains as China data weighs
> Oil down on weak China, euro zone data
> Yen bolstered as risk currencies take a drubbing
> Gold hits two-month low on slowdown fears
