- National Food Authority to accept bids for private sector
rights to import a second batch of 190,000 tonnes of rice, FTI
Complex, Taguig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
> Philippines eyes more local borrowing
> Philex eyes mines ahead of Padcal closure
> C.bank sees March CPI at 2.2-3.1 pct y/y
> Foreign debt down 1.1 pct at end Dec
> Belle Corp sees big surge in 5-day volume
- The consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp
and DMCI Holdings Inc wants to get Japanese trading
firm Marubeni Corp as a strategic partner in unlisted
Maynilad Water Services Inc, industry sources said. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)
- The combined income of universal and commercial banks in
the Philippines in 2011 hit 96.16 billion pesos ($2.2 billion),
up 15 percent from the previous year, as increased economic
activity pushed demand for banking services, central bank data
showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- As much as 68 billion pesos in fresh investments are
needed to construct more power distribution facilities and to
rehabilitate and upgrade existing ones to meet the projected
increase in energy demand in the Philippines up to 2019, data
from the government's 2010-2019 Distribution Development Plan
showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The exposure of banks to the real estate sector,
particularly property loans and investments in bonds issued by
property firms, rose by nearly 20 percent in 2011 to a new
record of 518.6 billion pesos, central bank data showed. (ALL
PAPERS)
- The government's budget deficit in February was likely
higher than the gap of 16 billion pesos posted in January,
Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR,
BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Investors swamped the 20-billion-peso multi-tranche bond
issue of San Miguel Brewery Inc, highlighting the
market's continued appetite for these types of debt instruments,
deal arranger BDO Capital and Investment Corp said.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0031 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1397.11 0.31 4.330
USD/JPY 82.65 0.29 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2532 -- 0.020
SPOT GOLD 1666.89 0.29 4.750
US CRUDE 106.64 -0.22 -0.240
DOW JONES 13080.73 0.27 34.59
ASIA ADRS 128.91 0.15 0.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1= 42.96 pesos)
