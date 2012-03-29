MANILA, March 29 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release highlights of March 1 policy meeting - Central bank to release first-quarter consumer expectations survey - Makati Business Club holds forum with Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez, Jr., Hotel Intercontinental Manila, 12 noon [0400 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Shell unit, Petron say not buying Iran crude > San Miguel Q4 net income down 24 pct y/y > Vietnam sells 500,000 T rice to the Philippines LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco, wooing foreign investors, said the country was to enter a sweet spot where enterprises could reap "demographic dividends" resulting from the rising proportion of young, consumption-driven workforce. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Retailer Puregold Price Club Inc said it had agreed to buy 100 percent of upscale affiliate S&R Membership Shopping for 16.5 billion pesos ($384 million) through a share swap deal. (ALL PAPERS) - Petron Corp said it would take a look at Esso Thailand Public Co Ltd "if it becomes available" for acquisition, though it pointed out Esso Thailand was not for sale at the moment. (ALL PAPERS) - Power consumers should brace themselves for higher electricity rates starting May as the Energy Regulatory Commission allowed state-owned National Power Corp to jack up its generation charges by as much as 69.04 centavos per kilowatt hour. (ALL PAPERS) - Demand for shares in GT Capital Holdings Inc, which has launched its initial public offering, was strong with the order books already covered on just the first day of book-building, issue manager UBS Philippines said. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - The Philippines' biggest nickel producer, Nickel Asia Corp , said its 2011 net profit more than doubled to 3.54 billion pesos on higher nickel prices. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - Philippine Bank of Communications said it was in talks for capital infusion with an Indonesian group, while some Malaysian banks have also expressed interest in helping it beef up its capital. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSWORLD) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on US, China worries > SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker ahead of U.S data > Yen still firm, but year-end support seen waning > Oil falls on crude stocks rise, reserves talk > Gold retreats from 2-wk high after US orders data ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.54 -0.49% -6.980 USD/JPY 82.8 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.214 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1663.84 0.04% 0.720 US CRUDE 105.65 0.23% 0.240 DOW JONES 13126.21 -0.54% -71.52 ASIA ADRS 129.51 -0.55% -0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 42.9 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)