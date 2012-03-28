MANILA, March 28 Following are some news stories
- Philippine Bank of Communications holds special
stockholders' meeting, 6/F Alphaland Southgate Mall, 2258 Chino
Roces Avenue corner EDSA, Makati City
- Century Properties' Trump Tower Manila event, with Century
Properties officials and Trump executives, Donald Trump Jr. and
Eric Trump
> Philippines' Jan imports down 3.2 pct on yr
> Philippine Treasury rejects bids for 2019 bond
> Globe Telecom could see more downside-technicals
> Manila's Feb coconut oil exports hit 8-month low
> Manila's 2 oil refiners not buying Iranian crude
- Infrastructure firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp
and DMCI Holdings Inc said they were willing
to divest a combined 20 percent stake in West Zone water
concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc to Japanese trading
giant Marubeni, and the deal may be signed
shortly.(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Property giant Ayala Land Inc is expanding its
foothold in Mindanao with a 5 billion pesos ($116 million)
investment in a mixed-use property project in the city center of
Cagayan de Oro. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE MANILA TIMES)
- Upscale property developer Rockwell Land Corp has filed an
application at the Securities and Exchange Commission to list 9
billion pesos worth of shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange
by way of introduction or without an initial public offering by
May 14. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Growth in remittances may decelerate further over the
medium term, but the country is still expected to enjoy
substantial increases in foreign exchange inflows on the back of
a projected tourism boom, exports recovery and further expansion
of the business process outsourcing sector. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- President Benigno Aquino has ordered state agencies to
fast-track approvals of infrastructure projects under the
government's public-private partnership programme this year to
take advantage of increased investor appetite. (BUSINESSWORLD,
BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Metro Pacific Investments Corp expects its first quarter
net profit to be higher than the 820 million pesos posted in the
same period last year with its units performing well so far,
chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- American banking giant Citibank NA is planning to
relocate some of its overseas operations to the Philippines on
the back of the country's sound macroeconomic fundamentals and
skilled workforce, chief executive officer Eugene McQuade said.
- Gokongwei flagship firm JG Summit Holdings has
increased its planned capital spending this year by nearly 80
percent to 53 billion pesos, reflecting its bullish stance on
the local economy. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- First Gen Corp, the power generation arm of the
Lopez group, plans to raise 10 billion pesos by selling
perpetual preferred bonds to repay debt and fund acquisitions
and investments. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
> Stocks retreat from 8-month high, dollar up
> Rupee, won lead Asia FX higher on Bernanke remarks
> SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on Bernanke comments
> Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs
> Gold eases off two-week highs as euro retreats
