Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MANILA, March 30 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Friday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - CitisecOnline.com Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Sapphire A of Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila, Ortigas Avenue corner Asian Development Bank Avenue, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Department of Energy to open sealed bids for 30 coal exploration projects, DOE Building, Taguig City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines holds news conference on labor and health issues in the contact center industry, Quantum Cafe, 9590 Kamagong corner Bagtikan St., Makati City, 11:00 am [0300 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > March CPI to edge up, but hold below 3 pct > Manila collects more tax than expected in Feb > Manila offers U.S. wider military access > Asian states to double currency defence fund > Investors cut Asia more FX bets LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - Team Energy, a partnership between Japan's Marubeni Corp and Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, said the $700 million expansion of its Pagbilao coal-fired power plant in the Philippines will begin sometime next year, adding 400 megawatts to the facility's current 700-MW capacity. (PHILPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Corporate bond issuances in the Philippines dropped 13 percent last year to 181 billion pesos ($4.2 billion) as companies tapped more funds from other sources such as equity sale and bank loans, the central bank said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said it had raised $75 million via the reopening of its 2017 bond issue, which previously raised $200 million. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - Consumer confidence in the Philippines improved in the first quarter in an indication that demand will stay strong and help fuel the economy, the central bank said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - The Energy Regulatory Commission has approved Manila Electric Co's petition to raise its rates by 4 centavos per kilowatthour effective next month. (ALL PAPERS) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady as Q1 ends > SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up with inflows > Yen momentum seen fading, Europe in focus > Oil falls, talk of SPR release encourages > Gold edges down, pares losses as qtr-end nears ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.28 -0.16% -2.260 USD/JPY 82 -0.52% -0.430 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1658 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1660.09 -0.05% -0.790 US CRUDE 103.34 0.54% 0.560 DOW JONES 13145.82 0.15% 19.61 ASIA ADRS 128.64 -0.67% -0.87 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=43.0 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.