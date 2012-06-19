MANILA, June 19 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Tuesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release data on balance of payments data for May - Bureau of Treasury holds 15-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - World Bank in the Philippines holds media briefing on its citizen-centered development approach called Open Development, Drake Room, 42/F, Discovery Suites, Pasig City, 12:30-2:00 p.m. [0430-0600 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Euro slips, sentiment sours after Greek vote > Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope > Gold edges up on uncertainty over Europe, FOMC > SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on Greek election results > EM ASIA FX-Won,ringgit lead gains after Greek vote ž LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc posted a 27 percent growth in vehicle sales to 12,887 units in the first five months of the year from the previous year's 10,151 units. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Philippine central bank has cut its forecasts for foreign reserves and balance of payments surplus this year, citing the adverse impact of the ongoing crisis in the euro zone on investment appetite of foreign fund owners. (ALL PAPERS) - First Metro Investments Corp, a subsidiary of the Metrobank group, has upgraded its economic growth outlook for the Philippines for 2012 to 6 to 7 percent, from its earlier forecast of 5 to 6 percent, given the stronger-than-expected first quarter output. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Corporate bond issues in the country are seen growing by at least 20 percent this year on account of the positive sentiment of Filipino investors, First Metro Investments Corp said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.78 0.14 1.94 USD/JPY 78.96 -0.16 -0.13 US 10YR 1.57 -0.34 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1626.06 -0.12 -1.88 US CRUDE 83.10 -0.20 -0.17 DOW JONES 12741.82 -0.20 -25.35 ASIA ADRS 116.10 0.63 0.73 FTSE 100 5491.09 0.22 12.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.26 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)