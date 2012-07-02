MANILA, July 2 - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.75 -0.18 -0.14 US 10YR 1.65 0.22 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1596.29 -0.04 -0.70 US CRUDE 84.50 -0.54 -0.46 DOW JONES 12880.09 2.20 277.83 ASIA ADRS 118.96 3.34 3.85 FTSE 100 5571.15 1.42 78.09 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro, oil rally after euro zone deal SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia gain more than 1 pct STOCKS TO WATCH -- BDO UNIBANK - The Philippines' largest bank, BDO Unibank, said it has completed its rights offering which raised 43.5 billion pesos, the largest equity issue in the country. For the full disclosure, click on: link.reuters.com/kef29s -- SAN MIGUEL CORP - San Miguel Corp Chairman Eduardo Cojuangco on Friday sold an 11 percent stake in the firm to its president Ramon Ang, in a sign that he is increasingly willing to hand over the reins to the man behind the company's diversification drive over the past three years. -- AYALA LAND INC - The country's top property firm Ayala Land said it will enter into a strategic alliance with the Ortigas business clan to develop the Ortigas family's commercial properties, with Ayala allocating 15 billion pesos ($356 million) for the venture. For the full disclosure, click on: link.reuters.com/gef29s MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang > US bonds fall as EU summit deal eases safety bid > Euro, commodity currencies hold gains; PMIs eyed > Oil posts fourth biggest daily gain on record > Stocks, euro, oil rally after euro zone deal ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 42.1350 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)