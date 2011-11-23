MANILA, Nov 23 Here are news stories and
- Transpacific Broadband Group International Inc holds
annual stockholders' meeting, Managed Care Philippines Inc,
Multi Media Center, Summit One Tower Annex Building, 530 Shaw
Boulevard, Mandaluyong City, 12:30 p.m. [0430 GMT]
- Tanduay Holdings Inc holds and Tangent Holdings Corp hold
investors' briefing on Tanduay's share offer, Rizal B Ballroom,
Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
> Nickel Asia to sell 2 mln WMT ore to Baosteel
> Philippines sets 10-yr T-bond coupon at 5.75 pct
> Foreigners buy Manila shares in latest wk-Nomura
> SE Asia stocks higher but in low volume
- The Senate has approved on final reading next year's
1.816-trillion-peso ($42 billion) national budget, with the bill
expected to be signed by President Benigno Aquino on Dec. 15.
- Securing a positive outlook from Fitch Ratings will be an
uphill climb for the Philippines, the credit watcher's
Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit director said, citing the
- Jollibee Foods Corp said it had signed an
agreement to sell its franchise for the Korean coffee and gelato
brand Caffe Ti-Amo for 20 million pesos in cash, as it looks
- Liquor maker Tanduay Holdings Inc expects to
raise anywhere from 1.5 billion pesos to 2.1 billion pesos from
- Hanjin Industries and Construction Co Ltd-Philippines Inc,
a unit of South Korea's Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction
Holdings Co Ltd, will put up a 200 megawatt power
plant within the Subic Bay Economic Zone to supply its
electricity requirements, Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras
- Total foreign direct investments committed in the third
quarter of 2011 by the country's four major investment promotion
agencies grew 32 percent from a year earlier, government data
- Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is
asserting its hold over a planned connector road project amid
pronouncements by a rival group, Citra Metro Manila Tollways
Corp that claims to have the right to the multibillion-peso
- State-run Clark Development Corp said five major projects,
including Megaworld Corp's mixed-use project on a
400-hectare area, will take off next year that will boost the
bid of the Clark Freeport Zone to become a major investment and
- The civil society group Caucus of Development NGO Networks
has asked the Supreme Court to direct the Bureau of Internal
Revenue to turn over to investors the 20-percent final tax worth
5 billion pesos the agency withheld on maturity date despite a
- BPI Family Bank, a unit of the Bank of the Philippine
Islands, reported continued loan growth in the first 10
months of the year averaging around 12 percent from a year ago,
slightly less than last year's loan growth of around 15 percent.
> Asian shares lower as growth fears hit miners
> Gold up over 1 pct on option bids,technicals weak
> Stocks slip on U.S. data, but euro up on IMF move
> Brent up on Iran tensions, premium to WTI widens
> Euro resilient; China PMI in focus
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1188.04 -0.41 -4.94
USD/JPY 76.94 0.00 0.00
US 10YR 1.92 -0.08 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1700.09 0.02 0.30
US CRUDE 97.69 -0.33 -0.32
DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46 -53.59
ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44 0.49
FTSE 100 5206.82 -0.30 -15.78
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.4 pesos)
