MANILA Oct 17 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Statistics Office to release September imports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Statistics Office to release September monthly integrated survey of selected industries

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine c.bank says sees Nov inflation at 4.5-5.4 pct > PREVIEW-Philippines Q3 GDP seen higher; rates on hold > Filipino farmers win control of Aquino family sugar estate > MIDCAP-Manila's Globe Telecom CDS widen over past month > Manila's San Miguel says may sell part of power unit > Philippines' Calapan Ventures rises 12 pct at debut

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Forum Energy Plc may spend between $70 million and $100 million to drill a deepwater exploration well within the contested Recto Bank in offshore Palawan by next year, as it targets to tap gas-rich blocks within the area. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue hopes to exceed its 940 billion pesos ($21 billion) collection target for the year by plugging tax loopholes and with the aid of the controversial tax on the so-called PEACe Bonds. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Foreign direct Investments approved by government agencies in the third quarter rose 32 percent to 25 billion pesos from the same period last year, the National Statistical Coordination Board said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Property giant Ayala Land Inc and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp have formed a 1.2 billion joint venture to promote increased energy efficiency in the Philippines, Ayala Land Inc said in a regulatory filing. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Lucio Tan Group is looking at the possibility of conducting a share sale for Eton Properties Inc and PAL Holdings Inc to meet public float requirements, officials said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The government's delayed public private partnership initiative could finally take off next year with 15 projects having been tentatively scheduled for rollout, said Cosette Canilao, the head of the state-run PPP Center. (BUSINESSWORLD)

