MANILA Oct 17 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Statistics Office to release September imports data, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Statistics Office to release September monthly integrated
survey of selected industries
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine c.bank says sees Nov inflation at 4.5-5.4 pct
> PREVIEW-Philippines Q3 GDP seen higher; rates on hold
> Filipino farmers win control of Aquino family sugar estate
> MIDCAP-Manila's Globe Telecom CDS widen over past month
> Manila's San Miguel says may sell part of power unit
> Philippines' Calapan Ventures rises 12 pct at debut
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Forum Energy Plc may spend between $70 million and $100
million to drill a deepwater exploration well within the
contested Recto Bank in offshore Palawan by next year, as it
targets to tap gas-rich blocks within the area. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Bureau of Internal Revenue hopes to exceed its 940
billion pesos ($21 billion) collection target for the year by
plugging tax loopholes and with the aid of the controversial tax
on the so-called PEACe Bonds. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Foreign direct Investments approved by government agencies
in the third quarter rose 32 percent to 25 billion pesos from
the same period last year, the National Statistical Coordination
Board said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Property giant Ayala Land Inc and Japan's
Mitsubishi Corp have formed a 1.2 billion joint venture
to promote increased energy efficiency in the Philippines, Ayala
Land Inc said in a regulatory filing. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Lucio Tan Group is looking at the possibility of
conducting a share sale for Eton Properties Inc and
PAL Holdings Inc to meet public float requirements,
officials said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- The government's delayed public private partnership
initiative could finally take off next year with 15 projects
having been tentatively scheduled for rollout, said Cosette
Canilao, the head of the state-run PPP Center. (BUSINESSWORLD)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia Stocks-Major mkts perk up; Malaysia leads
> Euro hits 7-week low, Merkel comments weigh
> Oil up towards $108 on stock draws, Iran
> Gold steadies, eyes second week of falls
> Wall St drops for 6th day; euro and oil slide
($1 = 43.6 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
($1 = 43.6600 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)