MANILA, Feb 28 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Tuesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Statistics Office to release December imports data, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of
selected industries for December.
- Makati Business Club holds joint general membership
meeting with Ambassador Demetrios Marantis, Deputy United States
Trade Representative, as guest, Rigodon Ballroom, The Peninsula
Manila, Makati City, 12 noon [0400 GMT]
- Asian Development Bank, Agence Francaise de Developpement,
and Japan International Cooperation Agency hold a joint forum
entitled "Taking the Right Road to Inclusive Growth", Bahia
Room, 14/F Intercontinental Manila, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Asian Development Bank hosts Eminent Speakers' Forum with
Professor Tommy Koh, Ambassador-At-Large at the Singapore's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and concurrently Professor of Law
and Chairman of the Centre for International Law and Rector of
Tembusu College at the University of Singapore, ADB's Auditorium
A from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. [0600 to 0730 GMT]
- Asian Development Bank hosts Philippine Social Enterprise
Forum with keynote speakers Tommy Hutchinson, founder and CEO of
i-genius: World Community of Social Entrepreneurs; and Harvey
Keh, Director for Youth Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship
at the Ateneo School of Governance, ADB's Auditorium Zone C,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
> Manila's bad loan ratio falls to 2.23 pct in Dec
> BSP may cut rates;Feb CPI seen at 16-mth low
> Manila's Security Bank leads on analyst upgrades
> San Miguel-Philippine Airlines deal almost certain
> Manila Electric says 2011 net profit up 37 pct
- British American Tobacco has resumed operations
in the Philippines in the belief that a level playing field will
be available given the government's push for excise tax reforms.
- The selection process for the World Bank presidency should
be more open and give emerging markets a stronger voice, Finance
Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The government remains confident it will achieve this
year's 5-6 percent growth target, the socio-economic planning
secretary said, despite risks from rising oil prices and
continued problems in the euro zone. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp
has completed the purchase of a 56.5 percent stake in
upscale Asian Hospital Inc from the Bumrungrad group of Thailand
and will now make an offer to buy shares of minority
shareholders. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR, THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The chairman of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp
described as "ambitious" and "mind-boggling" claims of rival
group San Miguel Corp -backed Citra Metro Manila
Tollways Corp that it could build a highway over busy streets in
the metropolis at a lower cost of 24 billion pesos ($558
million). (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
> Asia Stocks-Weaker on rising oil,growth concerns
> Oil price woes hurt Asia FX, more slides seen
> Wall St off 4-year peaks; dollar rises
> Yen off 9-month low vs dollar; euro eases
> Oil's downturn hits gold, lifts copper
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0047 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1367.59 0.14 1.85
USD/JPY 80.32 -0.34 -0.27
US 10YR 1.93 0.24 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1766.95 0.03 0.46
US CRUDE 107.93 -0.58 -0.63
DOW JONES 12981.51 -0.01 -1.44
FTSE 100 5915.55 -0.33 -19.58
