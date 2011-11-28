MANILA, Nov 28 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- The National Statistical Coordination Board will release
Q3 GDP data, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
- A heavy tax burden is limiting the mining sector's
contribution to the economy, the Chamber of Mines of the
Philippines said, amid government proposals for additional
levies. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Software provider Touch Solutions Inc plans to conduct its
initial public offering early next month to meet its target of
listing on the local bourse by Dec. 19, company official said.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp may
join the bidding for the modernisation of Philippine Orthopedic
Center, one of the public-private partnership projects set to be
rolled out next year, chairman Manuel Pangilinan said.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc, the local unit TVI
Pacific Inc is pushing for the early resolution of a
case it filed against the open-pit mining ban in Zamboanga del
Norte, as the Mines and Geosciences Bureau said the miner should
be allowed to continue its operations. (BUSINESSWORLD,
BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA TIMES)
- State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System
wants to raise its stock market investments in 2012, believing
that the country's economic climate will improve. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)
- Globe Telecom said it had secured a 5 billion
peso ($114 million) loan from Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
to fund the company's aggressive expansion in the next
five years. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY,
MALAYA)
- The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to approve
this week more stringent rules governing the delisting of
companies whose publicly-traded shares fall below the minimum 10
percent level required by the Philippine Stock Exchange, SEC
Chairman Teresita Herbosa said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
- The Government Service Insurance System and property
developer Megaworld Cor have deferred plans to put up a
3.5-billion-peso joint mixed-use condominium project within the
Cultural Center of the Philippines complex, Megaworld executive
director Kingson Sian said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Travellers International Hotel Group, partly owned by
food-to-property conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc
, is investing at least $1.1 billion in the 31-hectare
Resorts World Bayshore in Entertainment City Manila, its second
integrated tourism estate three times the size of its first
Resorts World Manila project. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Philippine central bank is closely monitoring the
compliance of banks on the foreign ownership limit imposed on
financial institutions, deputy governor Nestor Espenilla said.
(PHILIPPINE STAR)
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
