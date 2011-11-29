MANILA, Nov 29 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Tuesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Filinvest Land Inc to list 5-year fixed rate bonds worth 3
billion pesos on trading platform of Philippine Dealing and
Exchange Corp
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Cbank: No need to cut rates despite weak GDP
> Philippine Q3 growth slowdown poses rates question
> Philippine Treasury rejects bids for T-bills
> Galoc oil field shut for 3-mth upgrade
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- A bicameral panel concluded discussions on the
1.816-trillion-peso ($41.5 billion) national budget for 2012,
paving the way for Congress' final approval on Tuesday.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- Poor market conditions are likely to keep several listed
firms from selling more shares to comply with the 10 percent
minimum public float requirement on or before the Wednesday
deadline, Philippine Stock Exchange officials said.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co is on track
to attain its revised 2011 core net profit guidance of 39
billion pesos, president Napoleon Nazareno said.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Benguet Corp said it would inject 247 million
pesos into its BenguetCorp Nickel Mines Inc unit, which will use
the additional capital to complete the development of the Sta.
Cruz nickel project. (ALL PAPERS)
- Banks' consumer loans rose 15 percent from a year earlier
to 500.01 billion pesos as of end-June on growth in real estate
and auto lending, the Philippine central bank said. (PHILIPPINE
STAR)
MARKET NEWS
> SEAsia stocks mostly up on Europe recovery hopes
> Euro up, stocks rally on euro zone plan hopes
> Euro rally pauses on EU meeting, Italy bond sale
> Oil rises on euro zone optimism, U.S. shoppers
> Gold steady above $1,700/oz on euro zone hopes
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1192.55 2.92 33.88
USD/JPY 78.12 0.18 0.14
US 10YR 1.97 0.20 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1708.45 -0.13 -2.14
US CRUDE 97.59 -0.63 -0.62
DOW JONES 11523.01 2.59 291.23
ASIA ADRS 112.83 3.66 3.98
FTSE 100 5312.76 2.87 148.11
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.8 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)