MANILA, Dec 1 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Thursday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Department of Energy to launch Philippine Energy
Contracting Round for Coal, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting, decision
expected at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> BSP: move by central banks lifts burden on policy
> Philippines posts $487.3 mln Oct budget deficit
> Fitch ups Globe Telecom to 'BBB-'
> Fitch affirms PLDT's ratings; outlook stable
> Lawmakers okay 10.4 pct rise in 2012 budget
> Asia must address climate issues fast-ADB
> EDC buys into Chile, Peru geothermal sites
> Manila sets Dec 6 meet on rice import plan
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Optimism over quality of life and economic conditions in
the next 12 months hit the highest level this year in the third
quarter, the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations
showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Conglomerate Filivest Development Corp has
deferred to next year plans to sell more shares to meet the
required public float level, company president Josephine Yap
said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MANILA TIMES)
- Bank of the Philippine Islands' assets under
management rose 38 percent from a year earlier to 670 billion
pesos ($15.4 billion) as of end-October, an official of the
lender's investment management group said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- State-run Development Bank of the Philippines has deferred
to next year plans to issue 7 billion pesos worth of unsecured
subordinated debt after it failed to get the central bank's
approval on time. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Funds placed in the Philippine central bank's special
deposit accounts hit nearly 1.7 trillion pesos in early
November, as banks and trust companies parked more of their
excess liquidity in the high-yielding facility, central bank
data showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- PLDT Global Corp, the international sales and marketing
arm of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, and
Malaysia's Celcom Axiata Bhd have entered into a shareholders'
agreement to establish a mobile virtual network in Malaysia.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co expects to recover 1
billion pesos from the divestment of frequency held by its
mobile phone unit, Connectivity Unlimited Resources Enterprise
Inc, PLDT president Napoleon Nazareno said. (MANILA TIMES,
BUSINESSMIRROR, MALAYA)
MARKET NEWS
> SEAsia stocks up; Thailand Malaysia at 2-wk high
> Global stocks, euro rally on joint cenbank action
> Euro & risk currencies rally, China PMI looms
> Brent down as US stocks, Libya output up
> Gold steady after cb liquidity boost spurs rally
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1246.96 4.33 51.77
USD/JPY 77.54 -0.06 -0.05
US 10YR 2.08 0.14 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1747.38 0.07 1.24
US CRUDE 100.58 0.22 0.22
DOW JONES 12045.68 4.24 490.05
ASIA ADRS 117.93 4.39 4.96
FTSE 100 5505.42 3.16 168.42
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.6 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)