MANILA Dec 2 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Philippine Mining Luncheon with Clifford James, Chairman/President/CEO of TVI Pacific Inc as guest speaker, Quezon Room A and B, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]

- First Metro Investment Corp to list 5 billion pesos worth of fixed-rate corporate bonds on Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp trading platform

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank holds rates, says govt can boost economy > MIDCAP-Bank of PI technicals suggest bullish turn > Philippines set to offer 30 coal projects in Q1 > Court orders Arroyo move to public hospital

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Perception of corruption in the Philippines has eased from last year due to the Aquino administration's campaign for good governance, global civil society group Transparency International said in its latest rankings. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Remittances to the Philippines from its workers abroad are expected to hit $23 billion in 2011, thanks to efforts to tap markets beyond the West, but they still face risks up ahead, the World Bank said in a new report. (ALL PAPERS)

- The government has opened the auction for the five-pronged 1.062-billion-peso ($24.5 million) rehabilitation of the Light Rail Transit Line 1, a Department of Transportation and Communications bulletin showed. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- President Benigno Aquino said the government was working toward maintaining its growth targets for this year and 2012, despite the progressively lower domestic production and calls for his economic team to resign. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Tune Hotels, an affiliate of budget carrier AirAsia Bhd , will launch a chain of low-cost accommodations in the Philippines next year in line with plans to expand in the region. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Liquor maker Tanduay Holdings Inc said it decided to sell shares at a discounted price of 4.22 pesos per share in a secondary offering to be launched next week. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Losses of Export and Industry Bank Inc, which is being acquired by BDO Unibank Inc, swelled in the nine months to September to 725.22 million pesos as loans dived and operating expenses soared. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- San Miguel Brewery Inc, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, is seeking to change certain terms in its 38.8-billion-peso fixed-rate bond offering in 2009. (ALL PAPERS)

- Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc, now controlled by Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, is increasing its authorised capital stock to 25 billion pesos from 9 billion pesos. (ALL PAPERS)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Gains sparked by cbanks' move > Global stocks mostly decline after gains; euro up > Crude falls on economic woes, jobs data awaited > Euro consolidates ahead of U.S. jobs data > Gold eases after rally, eyes US jobs report

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1244.58 -0.19% -2.380 USD/JPY 77.75 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0908 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1743.39 -0.02% -0.350 US CRUDE 99.95 -0.25% -0.250 DOW JONES 12020.03 -0.21% -25.65 ASIA ADRS 117.64 -0.25% -0.29 --------------------------------------------------------------

