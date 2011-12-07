MANILA, Dec 7 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for October - Communication and News Exchange Forum on updates on the Philippine National Police and the Department of Foreign Affairs, PIA Conference Room, PIA Bldg., Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. [0130 to 0300 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank open to 2012 easing as inflation slows > Manila keeps 2012 rice import plan at 500,000T > Risks to Emerging East Asia growth have risen-ADB > Fitch: Telcos face higher capex, lower margins > Fitch: Banks' ratings stable despite global risks > Australian abducted in southern Philippines LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The country's top developers -- the SM, Ayala and Gokongwei groups -- are keen on investing in large-scale projects within the Clark freeport zone in Pampanga, seen as a potential growth hub north of Manila. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Robinsons Land Corp has expressed interest in the 300-hectare property in Cebu province where the Mactan Cebu international airport currently stands, after SM Prime Holdings Corp and Ayala Land Inc also announced their interest in acquiring the property. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - Manila Electric Co said it cut its generation charge for December by 27 centavos per kilowatthour to 5.51 pesos. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR) - Philex Mining Corp said the estimated value of ore output from its main Padcal mine in Benguet province from January to November reached 14.92 billion pesos ($343 million), up 27 percent from a year earlier. (ALL PAPERS) - Conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it has issued common shares amounting to around 86 million pesos in line with the $600 million bonds it issued last May. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Open access to electricity could start by September next year as the Energy department and industry regulators begin finalising the infrastructure and systems for the scheme. (BUSINESSWORLD, THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Globe Telecom Inc said it was banking on the growth of its mobile data business to sustain momentum in the months ahead amid tight competition and shrinking wallet of subscribers. (BUSINESSMIRROR) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Markets slide on euro zone jitters > Wall Street muted on hopes for EU summit > Euro off lows; lot rides on EU events > Oil rises, weighs EU summit prospects, Iran > Gold rises on S&P credit downgrade warning ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1258.47 0.11 1.39 USD/JPY 77.76 0.06 0.05 US 10YR 2.09 -0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1730.79 0.18 3.14 US CRUDE 101.26 -0.04 -0.04 DOW JONES 12150.13 0.43 52.30 ASIA ADRS 118.33 -0.76 -0.91 FTSE 100 5568.72 0.01 0.76 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.5 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)