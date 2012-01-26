MANILA, Jan 26 Here are news stories and
- Joint Foreign Chambers hosts Arangkada Philippines Forum:
Moving Twice as Fast!, Grand Ballroom, Marriott Hotel, 8:30 a.m.
to 2:30 p.m. [0030 to 0630 GMT]
- Philippine Tobacco Flue-Curing & Redrying Corp holds
annual stockholders' meeting, 801 A. Bonifacio Street,
Balintawak, Quezon City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
> 2011 GDP growth likely at 3.6-4.0 pct
> Philippines sees H1 rice output up 2.7 pct
> November imports slowest in over 2 yrs
- Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is
asserting its right to operate and expand the Metro Rail Transit
line 3, after rival San Miguel Corp made an offer to
undertake the train line's expansion. (ALL PAPERS)
- Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc has
asked to be removed from the Philippine Stock Exchange after
most of its shares were acquired from the market by parent firm
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (ALL PAPERS)
- Property developer Megaworld Corp said it would
invest 45 billion Philippine pesos ($1 billion) in a 15-hectare
integrated township project in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.
(ALL PAPERS)
- Manufacturing output remained weak with a 5.2 percent
annual contraction in November, although the decline was less
drastic compared to the 10.8 percent drop in October, data from
the National Statistics Office showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER, BUSINESSWORLD)
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co likely hit its 2011
core net profit guidance of 39 billion pesos, chairman Manuel
Pangilinan said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Power producer First Gen Corp said it was
planning to raise up to 10 billion pesos via the issuance of
preferred shares in the second half this year. (BUSINESSWORLD,
BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Power producer Energy Development Corp said it
won a contract to develop geothermal fiels in Chile.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- The Philippines' budget deficit last year likely hit
around 191 billion pesos, budget officials, below the ceiling of
300 billion pesos. (MANILA TIMES, PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA)
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets cheered by Fed rate outlook
> Dollar weakens, stocks rise on Fed rate pledge
> Dollar off its post-Fed levels
> Oil up as Fed vows to extend low rate policy
> Gold surges 2.5 pct, above $1,700 after Fed
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1326.06 0.87% 11.410
USD/JPY 77.75 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9893 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1713.59 0.25% 4.200
US CRUDE 100.01 0.61% 0.610
DOW JONES 12756.96 0.64% 81.21
ASIA ADRS 125.30 1.94% 2.38
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)