- Margareta Wahlstrom, special representative of the U.N.
secretary general for disaster risk reduction holds press
briefing, Astoria Plaza Hotel, Pasig City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- Launch of the Philippine Business Registry, Atrium of
Makati Bldg., Makati Avenue corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City,
10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
Philippine Q4 GDP seen higher on state spending
Japan firm eyes partner for $2 bln Manila project
US and Philippines eye stronger defense ties
Philippines' East West Bank plans $153 mln IPO
C.bank sees 'policy breather' after Fed move
- Less than a tenth of reforms pitched by investors have
progressed significantly or had been completed since the Joint
Foreign Chambers in the Philippines published in December 2010
prescriptions to improve the country's competitiveness and spur
faster, inclusive growth, a report showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- State-owned Land Bank of the Philippines has raised 10.5
billion pesos ($245 million) from the sale of Tier 2 notes,
pulling off the largest ever fund-raising activity by a bank in
the domestic capital market. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Security Bank Corp has obtained approval from
the central bank to acquire 96.42 percent of Premiere
Development Bank for 1.3 billion pesos. (ALL PAPERS)
- US-based investment adviser Lazard Asset Management LLC
has acquired a 6.3 percent stake in Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co, the Philippine firm said.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said it would become
the only airline flying direct from Manila to Siem Reap in
Cambodia when it launches the service on April 19. (PHILIPPINE
STAR)
- The Bureau of Customs wants a further cut in its revenue
target this year, citing the sluggish imports outlook, the
stronger peso and the zero tariffs levied on almost all incoming
shipments. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
Asian stocks pause after rallying on Fed
US stocks pull back gains; Fed weighs on dollar
US dollar carried away by Fed pledge
Oil ends up on Fed plan, US data, Iran threat
Gold ticks up, heads for 4th week of gains
