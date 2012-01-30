MANILA, Jan 30 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Press conference on the fourth quarter and full-year 2011
national income accounts, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima is guest speaker at the
63rd Inaugural Meeting and Induction of 2012 MAP Board of
Governors, The Peninsula Hotel, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila studying US offer to deploy spy planes
> Mineral deposit estimate for Tampakan hiked
> Cenbank sees Jan inflation at 3.6-4.5 pct y/y
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Conglomerate Ayala Corp is in talks with
prospective strategic partners to join the government's auction
of a contract to manage and upgrade the existing capacity of
elevated railway Metro Rail Transit 3 along Edsa. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)
- Energy Development Corp, the country's biggest
producer of geothermal energy, expects to complete this year the
rehabilitation of two geothermal facilities it acquired from the
government with a combined capacity of 455 megawatts.
- The local automotive industry is expected to recover this
year with a projected 9 percent growth in sales to about
154,0000 units against the previous year's 4 percent decline,
said Rommel Rodriguez, the new president of the Chamber of
Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Philippines is on the cusp of an infrastructure
spending boom that may attract record-high annual investment
levels of 200 billion pesos to 400 billion pesos ($4.7 billion
to $9.3 billion) starting this year through 2015 as the
public-private partnership finally gains momentum, a research by
investment firm CLSA Asia-Pacific said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc is ramping up its
expansion this year with plans to roll out 32 residential
subdivision projects across the country, with total project
value of 32 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Investments generated by the 13 investment promotion
agencies went up 38 percent in 2011 to 763.02 billion pesos,
from 554.6 billion pesos in 2012 as businesses continue to show
strong appetite for projects on the back of the country's stable
economic performance, the Department of Trade and Industry. (THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Philippine business bank, a thrift bank owned by fruit
juice airline magnate Alfredo Yao, plans to go public toward the
end of the year amid auspicious market conditions. (MANILA
STANDARD TODAY)
- International visitor arrivals in the Philippines hit a
new record high of 3.92 million in 2011, although the figure
remains one of the lowest in Southeast Asia. (MANILA STANDARD
TODAY)
- President Benigno Aquino is expected to sign by
mid-February the new mining policy aimed at balancing
inconsistencies between the national and local issues,
Presidential Adviser on Environmental Protection Secretary
Nereus Acosta said. (THE MANILA TIMES)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips as weak earnings weigh
> Perky euro clings to Greece hopes, summit eyed
> Global stocks dip as US GDP tepid; euro rises
> Brent up on Iran;refinery work lifts US gas
> Gold rises for 3rd day after soft U.S. GDP data
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2354 GMT
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1316.33 -0.16 -2.10
USD/JPY 76.74 0.09 0.07
US 10YR 1.89 -0.19 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1737.89 0.04 0.69
US CRUDE 99.46 -0.10 -0.10
DOW JONES 12660.46 -0.58 -74.17
ASIA ADRS 125.33 0.19 0.24
FTSE 100 5733.45 -1.07 -61.75
($1 = 42.86 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)