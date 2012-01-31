MANILA, Jan 31 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Tuesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Bureau of Treasury holds 20-year T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
- Cebu Pacific holds press conference to announce a key
corporate development, BAR ONE, Holiday Inn Galleria Manila,
Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. [0300-0600
GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila tops Q4 GDP fcast,c.bank sees room to ease
> C.bank deputy sees scope for policy accommodation
> Manila cbank says to ensure policy supports growth
> Bank of the Philippine Islands' 2011 net up 13 pct
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Globe Telecom has borrowed $90 million from China
Banking Corp to fund its capital spending for the
year. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The Management Association of the Philippines urged the
Aquino administration to stop being "too cautious" to the point
of not being able to move crucial programs and projects that
would allow the country to realise its growth goals. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)
- PNOC-Exploration Corp said it would stay listed
and was in the final stages of appointing a financial advisor to
help draw plans to boost its public float to comply with the 10
percent minimum public ownership rule of the Philippine Stock
Exchange. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Philippines' shipments of electronics and
semiconductors should recover this year and post 20 percent
growth with more new investments coming in, including the 20
billion pesos ($464 million) printer manufacturing facilities of
Canon, another printer project of Brother of Japan and 350
million pesos project of Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, the head
of an industry body said. (MANILA BULLETIN)
- Forum Energy Plc, a London-based oil and gas company, is
looking at new oil and gas prospects not far from the disputed
Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea. (MANILA
STANDARD TODAY)
- Listed sugar producer Roxas Holdings Inc said
losses during the July-September period last year widened to 766
million pesos as the company grappled with high "start up costs"
for its bioethanol plant in Negros Occidental. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
MARKET NEWS
> Global stocks, euro off as Greece, Portugal eyed
> Wall Street ends off lows, suggesting resilience
> Oil falls on euro zone worry, eyeing Iran
> Gold falls on euro; technical outlook encouraging
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1313.01 -0.25 -3.32
USD/JPY 76.35 0.08 0.06
US 10YR 1.86 0.55 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1730.76 0.12 2.12
US CRUDE 99.12 0.34 0.34
DOW JONES 12653.72 -0.05 -6.74
ASIA ADRS 124.40 -0.74 -0.93
FTSE 100 5671.09 -1.09 -62.36
($1 = 43 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)