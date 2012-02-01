MANILA, Feb 1 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines eyes retail T-bond sale in February
> Cebu Air to lease 8 A330-300s for non-Asian routes
> Philippines' 2032 bond fetches coupon of 5.875 pct
> Vale readies iron ore hub in Philippines
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Philippine economy will likely grow at a faster pace
this year from last year's anaemic performance as the
government's pump-priming could add to the momentum from private
consumption and prospective export recovery, New York-based
think tank Global Source said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Global bank JP Morgan Chase is upbeat on equities in the
Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia, citing the region's
emergence as a more attractive investment destination now
relative to China, which has usually cornered the lion's share
of investment flows. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Department of Finance wants the Power Sector Assets
and Liabilities Management Corp to borrow funds locally when
addressing any cash shortfall to shield the agency from foreign
currency shocks. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees foreign investments -
both direct and portfolio types - growing this year, helping
boost the country's foreign exchange reserves which already hit
a record high last year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- GMA Worldwide, Inc, the content acquisition and
distribution subsidiary of GMA Network, Inc, has
signed a three-year output deal with FOX International Channels.
(MANILA BULLETIN)
- The Philippine Economic Zone Authority started the year
with 7.24 billion pesos ($167 million) worth of investments in
January, up 28 percent from a year earlier, PEZA director Lilia
De Lima said. (MANILA BULLETIN)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia Stocks-Post small gains in a strong month
> Wall Street stocks, euro dip on weak economic data
> Greece weighs on euro; yen on intervention watch
> Gold posts biggest monthly gain since August
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1312.41 -0.05 -0.60
USD/JPY 76.24 0.01 0.01
US 10YR 1.80 0.12 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1736.34 -0.05 -0.85
US CRUDE 98.51 0.03 0.03
DOW JONES 12632.91 -0.16 -20.81
ASIA ADRS 124.64 0.19 0.24
FTSE 100 5681.61 0.19 10.52
($1 = 42.87 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)