MANILA, Feb 8 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for December
- Signing ceremony of the Joint Implementation Plan of the
United Nations Development Assistance Framework 2012-2018, with
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga and UN
Resident Coordinator Dr. Jacqueline Badcock as signatories. 6/F
NEDA Board Room, Pasig City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila's Belle eyes $1 bln leisure project
> Economists rethink doom-and-gloom scenarios
> San Miguel Brewery 2011 profit up 17 pct
> Forex reserves hit record high in Jan
> Vale transshipment ops start Feb 12
> Jan inflation slows, March rate cut seen
> Rescuers search for missing after quake
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp
plans to participate in the bidding for the Light Rail
Transit 1 extension project, chairman Manuel Pangilinan said.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Deposits held by banks in the Philippines grew 7.3 percent
to 3.9 trillion pesos ($92 billion) at the end of November from
a year earlier, central bank data showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Manila Electric Co said its generation charge
will increase this month by 11 centavos per kilowatthour, citing
costlier power from electricity producers. (ALL PAPERS)
- Security Bank Corp raised 5 billion pesos from
its offer of long-term negotiable certificates of deposit,
meeting its target and closing the offer ahead of schedule due
to strong demand. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Bureau of Internal Revenue expects a record monthly
collection of 122.8 billion pesos in April when annual income
tax returns are filed. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the
country's biggest business group, said it was seeking an
audience with President Benigno Aquino to push for the
continuation of the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project in
South Cotabato. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Century Properties Group Inc said it has forged
an agreement with three property developers to develop a leisure
project in Batangas, south of the capital, that will cater to
both local and foreign markets. (THE MANILA TIMES)
- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said it bought an
additional 31.65 million shares in its Aboitiz Power Corp
unit at 29.50 each share, a 3.44 percent discount from
its Tuesday's close of 30.55 apiece. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Jakarta underperform
> Euro, global stocks jump on Greek bailout hopes
> Euro near two-month highs, USD dips on dovish Fed
> Oil rises on spread trade, Canadian outage
> Gold rises nearly 2 pct on Greece optimism
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0041 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1347.05 0.2% 2.720
USD/JPY 76.88 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9663 -- -0.011
SPOT GOLD 1745.65 0.04% 0.750
US CRUDE 98.69 0.28% 0.280
DOW JONES 12878.20 0.26% 33.07
ASIA ADRS 128.66 0.36% 0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.4 pesos)
