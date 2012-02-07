MANILA, Feb 7 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Tuesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- National Statistics office to release January inflation
data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Statistics office to release producer price survey for
December
- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for January
- Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to make an
announcement on AirAsia Inc (Philippines) Airline Operating
Certificate, CAAP Office, MIA Road, Pasay City, 2 p.m. [0600
GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila to seek bids for $1.4 bln rail extension
> Manila's GT Holdings sets $577.3 mln public offer
> Reserve cut to boost liquidity, rate cut seen
> Children among 12 dead as quake hits Philippines
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Bureau of Customs said it fell short of its target of
26 billion pesos ($610 million) for January by 3 billion pesos
due to a drop in imports at the start of the year, although
collections were higher than in the same month of 2011.
(BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD, THE MANILA TIMES)
- The group of businessman Enrique Razon is proceeding with
plans for a backdoor listing of their casino and hotel venture
at the Manila Bay reclamation area via its recently acquired
shell company Active Alliance Inc. (BUSINESSMIRROR,
MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Manila Water Inc has won the 700 million peso
contract to develop, operate and maintain the bulk water supply
system of central Cebu Province. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR,
PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The government will borrow close to 4 billion pesos from
the Asian Development Bank and the OPEC Fund for International
Development to fund rehabilitation and maintenance of national
roads. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- BDO Unibank Inc, the country's largest bank,
plans to tap the overseas bond market for the first time in two
years via a U.S.-dollar-denominated fixed-rate senior notes
issue to take advantage of low interest rates and strong
investor appetite for emerging market issues. (MANILA BULLETIN,
PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
MARKET NEWS
> Manila, Singapore lead gains, Jakarta falls
> Stocks, euro stall alongside Greek debt deal
> Brent jumps to 6-month high on Europe cold snap
> Gold down on dollar index rise, Greek debt jitters
> Euro resilient; Aussie eyes RBA rate decision
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1344.33 -0.04 -0.57
USD/JPY 76.53 0.03 0.02
US 10YR 1.91 0.48 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1718.55 -0.04 -0.65
US CRUDE 97.23 0.33 0.32
DOW JONES 12845.13 -0.13 -17.10
ASIA ADRS 128.20 -0.41 -0.53
FTSE 100 5892.20 -0.15 -8.87
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.6 pesos)
