MANILA, Feb 7 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - National Statistics office to release January inflation data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Statistics office to release producer price survey for December - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for January - Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to make an announcement on AirAsia Inc (Philippines) Airline Operating Certificate, CAAP Office, MIA Road, Pasay City, 2 p.m. [0600 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila to seek bids for $1.4 bln rail extension > Manila's GT Holdings sets $577.3 mln public offer > Reserve cut to boost liquidity, rate cut seen > Children among 12 dead as quake hits Philippines LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Bureau of Customs said it fell short of its target of 26 billion pesos ($610 million) for January by 3 billion pesos due to a drop in imports at the start of the year, although collections were higher than in the same month of 2011. (BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD, THE MANILA TIMES) - The group of businessman Enrique Razon is proceeding with plans for a backdoor listing of their casino and hotel venture at the Manila Bay reclamation area via its recently acquired shell company Active Alliance Inc. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Manila Water Inc has won the 700 million peso contract to develop, operate and maintain the bulk water supply system of central Cebu Province. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The government will borrow close to 4 billion pesos from the Asian Development Bank and the OPEC Fund for International Development to fund rehabilitation and maintenance of national roads. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - BDO Unibank Inc, the country's largest bank, plans to tap the overseas bond market for the first time in two years via a U.S.-dollar-denominated fixed-rate senior notes issue to take advantage of low interest rates and strong investor appetite for emerging market issues. (MANILA BULLETIN, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) ($1 = 42.6 pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)