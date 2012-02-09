MANILA, Feb 9 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala holds press briefing for the 2011 Agri-Pinoy Achievers' Awards, Department of Agriculture, Quezon City, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila's BDO Unibank raises $300 mln via notes > Belle confirms seeking lease deal for 2nd casino > Philippines Dec money supply up 6.3 pct yr/yr > Manila Dec bank lending growth slows to 19.3 pct LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - Diversifying conglomerate San Miguel Corp also wants to take part in the planned auction for the design and construction of the 60 billion pesos ($1.42 billion) Light Rail Transit Line 1 extension project. (BUSINESSMIRROR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The government wants a sin-tax reform measure to be passed by Congress this year, a presidential spokesman said, as Manila seeks a credit rating upgrade. (BUSINESSMIRROR) - Petron Corp, the country's biggest oil refiner, said it has complied with the 10 percent minimum public float requirement of the Philippine Stock Exchange after one of its stockholders sold shares last month. (BUSINESSMIRROR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Aquino administration's attempts to prosecute alleged wrongdoings associated with the previous government are "political distractions" unlikely to compromise management of the country, Agost Benard, Standard & Poor's credit analyst said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Power utility Manila Electric Co expects its 2012 net income to top its estimated 14.5 billion pesos core profit last year, according to a top company official. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA BULLETIN) - The economy may expand at a faster pace of between 5 percent and 7 percent in the first quarter of the year due to increased public spending, the economic planning secretary said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell > SE Asia Stocks-Markets rise,aided by Greece hopes > Euro edges lower as Greek talks transfix > Gold down nearly 1 pct on technicals, euro jitters > Brent hits 6-mnth high; copper one-week peak ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1349.96 0.22 2.91 USD/JPY 77.06 0.04 0.03 US 10YR 2.01 1.26 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1731.50 -0.11 -1.89 US CRUDE 98.93 0.22 0.22 DOW JONES 12883.95 0.04 5.75 ASIA ADRS 129.61 0.74 0.95 FTSE 100 5875.93 -0.24 -14.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.21 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)