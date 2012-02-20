MANILA, Feb 20 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Central bank to release balance of payments data for
January
- Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00
p.m. [0500 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines to try to close illegal mines
> Gold Fields eyes stake in Philippine project
> SM Prime 2011 net income climbs 15 pct y/y
> Morgan Stanley upgrades Taiwan, cuts Manila
> Jan net portfolio inflows at 9-mth high
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Philippine government intends to tweak the country's
export strategy by pushing for a further penetration of the
Chinese market and focusing less on electronics, Economic
Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER, MALAYA)
- The Philippines is on the right track toward better
sovereign credit ratings but an investment grade may not be in
the cards in 2012 pending further progress in its fiscal and
debt metrics, New York-based think-tank Global Source said.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- AirAsia Philippines, the local unit of Malaysia's AirAsia
Bhd, said it was planning to launch four domestic and
six regional destinations this year. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp
is looking to enter into a partnership with the 300-bed
Capital Medical Center Inc, said the head of Metro Pacific's
hospitals division. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Bank of Commerce, owned by Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp, posted an unaudited net income of 579
million pesos ($14 million), down 8 percent from the previous
year's net income of 629 million pesos, as the lender booked
higher provisions for losses. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Philippine Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima wants to limit
the fiscal incentives given to foreign investors and stop the
perks enjoyed by local firms in line with the Aquino
administration's programme to rationalise such incentives that
are seen hurting the government's revenue stream.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- The Department of Energy has extended the deadlines for
submission of prequalification requirements and actual bidding
for 30 coal exploration contracts to give more time for
proponents, Undersecretary Jose Layug said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The local unit of Dell Inc said it was planning
to hire as many as 400 more employees in the Philippines as it
ramps up its business process outsourcing operations.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- Intel Corp has lost a trademark lawsuit it filed
against a similarly named cargo company at the Philippines'
Court of Appeals. (BUSINESSWORLD)
MARKET NEWS
> Manila at record high; Indonesia at 1-wk high
> Markets buoyed by China easing, Greece hopes
> Gold advances on Greece optimism, China easing
> Yen slumps as China joins stimulus bandwagon
> Oil mixed but up on wk eyeing Iran, Greece
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190
USD/JPY 79.67 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1733.09 0.57% 9.900
US CRUDE 104.82 1.53% 1.580
DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79
ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.6 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)