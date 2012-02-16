MANILA, Feb 16 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to release highlights of Jan. 19 rate-setting board meeting - Chamber of Mines of the Philippines holds public forum on $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project, with David Pearce, executive director of The Centre for International Economics in Canberra, as speaker, Marriott Hotel, No. 10 Newport Boulevard, Newport City Complex, Pasay City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Finmin sees further peso gains vs U.S. dlr > Xstrata's local unit appeals Tampakan decision > Philippines' Ayala Land 2011 net rises 31 pct > Manila c.bank says Dec remittances hit new peak > Aboitiz Power technicals suggest downside LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Insurance Commission is studying a possible increase in the required capitalisation of pre-need firms by five times the current levels, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)(BUSINESSWORLD) - Listed gaming company PhilWeb Corp posted hefty profit gains in 2011, driven by the continuing popularity of "e-games" cafes it operates for Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp and the expansion of overseas operations. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Megaworld Group of Companies sold 37.1 billion pesos ($869.77 million) worth of residential units last year, claiming the top spot among property firms in terms of units, sales value and total saleable area. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said he wants 50-50 revenue sharing between government and mining investors to ensure the government gets its fair share in mining revenues. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Ayala Land Inc, the country's biggest property company, has earmarked a record 35 billion in capital expenditures this year to bankroll an aggressive expansion. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Fruit and vegetable grower Agrinurture Inc, through its unit the Big Chill Group, said it has acquired Manila's premier cake shop Sugarhouse for an undisclosed price. (MALAYA) MARKET NEWS > Thailand, Singapore shares up as Indonesia lags > Asian currencies rise after PBOC comments on euro > Euro slips on possible Greek bailout delay > Gold up on China, inflation concerns; Greece eyed ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1343.23 -0.54 -7.27 USD/JPY 78.49 0.09 0.07 US 10YR 1.92 -0.73 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1728.19 0.04 0.74 US CRUDE 101.82 0.03 0.03 DOW JONES 12780.95 -0.76 -97.33 ASIA ADRS 129.57 1.10 1.41 FTSE 100 5892.16 -0.13 -7.71 ($1 = 42.64 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview ($1 = 42.6550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)