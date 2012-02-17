MANILA, Feb 17 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Mines and Geosciences Bureau director Leo Jasareno to
speak at media forum about mining issues, 3/F, PIA Conference
Room, PIA Building, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30 a.m.
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Ayala Land plans up to $350 mln peso bond issue
> Rolls-Royce wins Philippines $280 mln contract
> Jollibee Q4 net income rises 10 pct y/y
> Philippines' Metrobank 2011 income up 32 pct y/y
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Filipino businessmen urged the government to retain the
fiscal incentives for power generation projects in order to
continue attracting investors, who could help address the
growing demand for power in the country. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Existing mining laws and incentives are being reviewed by
the finance department in a bid to increase the government's
share of industry revenues, a cabinet official said.
(BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The energy department is set to propose that the national
government absorb some of the debt held by state firm Power
Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp to mitigate a
possible rate hike, a senior official said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The local unit of Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has
resumed production of the sub-compact City model at its Laguna
factory south of Manila, despite a continued parts shortage, its
president said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The Department of Transportation and Communications will
seek bids by April for the 12-kilometre extension of the Light
Rail Transit Line 1 in Manila to southwest Cavite province,
worth 30-35 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Upscale realty firm Century Properties Group said
its looking to raise up to $110 million from an offshore equity
offering. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
MARKET NEWS
> Global stocks, euro rally on data, Greek hopes
> All down, Singapore falls from 6-month high
> Brent tops $120 on Iran, North Sea, Greece
> Gold flat as Greek deal optimism erases losses
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0043 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1358.04 1.10 14.81
USD/JPY 78.89 -0.01 -0.01
US 10YR 1.98 0.02 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1728.74 0.02 0.34
US CRUDE 102.39 0.08 0.08
DOW JONES 12904.08 0.96 123.13
ASIA ADRS 130.78 0.93 1.21
FTSE 100 5885.38 -0.12 -6.78
($1 = 42.8 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)