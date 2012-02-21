MANILA, Feb 21 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Tuesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Bureau of Treasury opens sale of retail treasury bonds
- Intellectual Property Office holds press conference on the
upcoming official visit to the Philippines of World Intellectual
Property Organization Director General Francis Gurry on March
21, Audio Visual Room, Penthouse of the Board of Investments
Bldg., Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines tries new tack: healthy man of Asia
> Wynn accuses top shareholder, buys out his stake
> Manila eyes over $2.6 bln from retail bond sale
> PLDT, Meralco hit 2011 core profit guidance
> January BOP surplus at 5-mth high
> 91-day T-bill rate rises to 1.947 pct
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- With oil prices expected to soar again, President Benigno
Aquino ordered the implementation of two measures aimed at
immediately alleviating the plight of drivers and operators in
the public transport sector, including a 1,200-peso ($28)
subsidy to each of 100,000 jeepney and tricycle drivers.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Board of Investments has approved the registration of
the 14.89-billion-peso investment by the Manila North Harbor
Port Inc for the development and management of the largest
domestic port in the Philippines. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Filipino-Chinese businessman Lucio Co plans to merge S&R
Membership Shopping with Puregold Price Club Inc,
thus consolidating his retailing businesses into a publicly
listed vehicle catering to all market segments. (ALL PAPERS)
- Domestic vehicle sales in January fell by 25 percent from
a year earlier to 8,296 units as the flood crisis in Thailand
continued to adversely affect local supply, industry data
showed. (ALL PAPERS)
- Philippine National Bank said assets under
management of its trust unit grew 82 percent last year to 55.6
billion pesos on improved volumes of corporate and personal
accounts. (ALL PAPERS)
- Top gold and copper producer Philex Mining Corp
said it was open to the government's plan to increase its
revenue from mining activities provided that this would not
result in losses to companies. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
- CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second
largest lender, is scheduled to sign this month a share swap
agreement that will allow it to acquire a stake in the banking
unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, a
source said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia Stocks- Philippine shares at all-time high
> Shares, euro rise on China easing, Greek hopes
> Euro slips, Greece bailout hopes dented
> Oil hits 8-month high on Iran, China moves
> Gold stays put as Greece nears bailout deal
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190
USD/JPY 79.62 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0312 -- 0.031
SPOT GOLD 1732.74 -0.04% -0.780
US CRUDE 104.61 1.33% 1.370
DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79
ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.6 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)