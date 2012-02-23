MANILA, Feb 23 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to release first quarter business expectations survey, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Launch of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies-World Bank Online Resource Center, C.P. Romulo Hall, NEDA sa Makati Building, 106 Amorsolo Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City, 2:00-4:45 p.m. [0600-0845 GMT] - Four-day Philippine Food Expo 2012 opens with Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala as guest speaker, World Trade Center, Pasay City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Inflation to fall within target in 2012, 2013 > Cebu Air signs Airbus lease deals with CIT unit > January coconut oil exports fall 49 pct y/y > SM Development 2011 net profit up 38 pct LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Philippine government's Public-Private Partnership for school infrastructure projects costing 10.5 billion pesos ($246 million) have attracted at least 15 companies, according to a Department of Education official. (ALL PAPERS) - Money sent home by overseas-based Filipinos is expected to grow by 6 percent this year despite the prolonged crisis in the euro zone, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co said in a report. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA TIMES) - Philippine Savings Bank, a unit of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, grew its 2011 net profit by 12 percent to a record high of 2 billion pesos on higher lending and investment volume. (ALL PAPERS) - Unemployment rate in the Philippines stood at 24 percent, according to the latest survey of Social Weather Stations conducted on Dec. 3-7, up from a previous reading of 20.2 percent. (BUSINESSWORLD) - The Philippine Stock Exchange said it would not alter the composition of its 30-stock main index next month after its latest review of public float, liquidity and market capitalisation of listed firms. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR) - The government will begin charging import taxes on ecozone-based oil firms starting next month, following through with a plan it claims will address smuggling and increase revenue. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Gold miner Benguet Corp ended 2011 with full-year net profit of 1.2 billion pesos, down 43.7 percent from the previous year's figure which was boosted by one-time gains, its chief finance officer said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - State-run Development Bank of the Philippines said it was looking to sell unsecured subordinated debt qualifying as Tier 2 capital next month. (BUSINESSWORLD) - The government had raised 95 billion pesos from its latest offer of retail Treasury bonds as of Wednesday, including 49.6 billion pesos from an auction the day before, Deputy Treasurer Eduardo Mendiola said. (MANILA TIMES, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MALAYA, BUSINESSMIRROR) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Edge up after Greece bailout deal > Global stocks ease on growth concerns, higher oil > Brent oil rises to 9-month high on Iran tension > Yen, pound pressured; euro surprisingly resilient > Gold jumps to 3-month high on chart buying ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.66 -0.33% -4.550 USD/JPY 80.2 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0139 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1774.09 -0.10% -1.700 US CRUDE 105.95 -0.31% -0.330 DOW JONES 12938.67 -0.21% -27.02 ASIA ADRS 130.24 0.33% 0.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.7 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)