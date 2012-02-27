MANILA, Feb 27 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) holds Public-Private Partnership seminar, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City. - EU ambassadors, Energy Secretary Jose Almendras and Senator Edgardo Angara holds press conference on the 1st Philippines-EU meeting on energy, Fontaine Room, Mandarin Hotel, Makati, 9:45 a.m. [0145-0300 GMT] - Manila Electric Co holds press briefing on 2011 financial and operating results, 14/F Marikina-Mandaluyong Room, Lopez Building, Meralco Compound, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje is keynote speaker at 19th Divisional Meeting and Seminar on Geographical Names, Marriott Hotel, Pasay City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila raises record $4.2 bln from bonds > C.bank keeps 3-5 pct CPI goal for 2012-2014 > Banana group weighs halt to Iran exports > Casino mogul Wynn dumps friend-turned-foe LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - At least 25 local and foreign petroleum exploration companies have firmed up their interest in acquiring the 15 oil and gas exploration blocks being offered by the government under the Philippine Energy Contracting Round 4, Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The government's plan to update its mining industry policy poses a threat to investments, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Philippine banks should comply with the United States' Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act in order to avoid penalties for their investors, said tax specialist Kurt Rademacher, director international law practice at law firm Butler, Snow, O'Mara, Stevens and Cannada, PLLC. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Century Properties Group Inc said it will build a 52-storey residential tower designed by Italian fashion house Missoni which will rise within a 15-billion-peso ($350 million) master-planned community in Mandaluyong City. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - State-run National Grid Corp will spend nearly 100 billion pesos in the next 10 years to establish new transmission lines and substations and expand existing facilities across the country. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Air passenger traffic to the Philippines is forecast to grow 10-12 percent this year as the country pursues a policy that will allow improved competition among carriers and more choices for passengers, said Civil Aeronautics Board executive director Carmelo Arcilla. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - Nomura Securities has raised its economic growth forecast for the Philippines for 2012 to 4.6 percent from 4.2 and for 2013 to 6.0 percent from 5.6 percent, citing higher government spending and investments. (PHILIPPINE STAR) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes for Europe underpin euro > SEAsia Stocks - Thai hits near-16-yr high > Brent crude over $125; S&P 500 at 4-yr high > Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm > Gold slips but makes largest gain in 4 wks ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.74 0.17% 2.280 USD/JPY 81.25 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9757 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1772.59 -0.46% -8.150 US CRUDE 109.55 -0.20% -0.220 DOW JONES 12982.95 -0.01% -1.74 ASIA ADRS 131.11 0.71% 0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.8 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)