MANILA, Feb 29 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Philex Mining Corp to release 2011 operating and financial results, PLDT Press Conference Room, Makati Avenue, Makati City, 12 noon [0400 GMT] - Press conference of the Philippine Coconut Authority with Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala as guest, PCA Auditorium, Ground Floor, Research & Development Building, Elliptical Road, Quezon City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Video conference with Globe Telecom Inc Senior Adviser for Consumer Business Peter Bithos, Salcedo Room, 2/F Hotel InterContinental Manila, 5:30 p.m. [0930 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > 2011 tax revenue jumps 12 pct but shy of goal > Conflict looms in South China Sea oil rush > C.bank sees Feb inflation at 2.7-3.6 pct y/y > December imports post first drop in 26 mths > Banco de Oro 2011 net profit up 19 pct y/y LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The government is considering issuing global peso notes to raise at least $500 million this year, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Filinvest Land Inc said it won a contract to develop a state-owned lot in central Cebu province into an office complex. (ALL PAPERS) - Manila Electric Co said it was set to sign a deal to buy 350 megawatt power from Aboitiz Power Corp's Therma Luzon Inc unit. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE STAR) - The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has denounced what it called the "irresponsible and unwarranted" dragging of the Philippines in the fight between casino operators Stephen Wynn and Kazuo Okada. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje said his department has "fine-tuned" the government's draft mining policy, which is now ready for approval of President Benigno Aquino. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MALAYA) - Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc, a unit of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, will be delisted from the Philippine Stock Exchange from March 26 following a tender offer by PLDT to minority shareholders of the newly-acquired firm. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound, Jakarta leads gains > Wall Street extends run on consumer data, oil drop > Oil drops again amid fears of slowing demand > Gold hovers below 3-month high before ECB > Euro pins hopes on ECB, dollar eyes Bernanke ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1372.18 0.34% 4.590 USD/JPY 80.48 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9462 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1785.09 0.06% 1.100 US CRUDE 106.55 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13005.12 0.18% 23.61 ASIA ADRS 132.32 1.36% 1.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.8 pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)