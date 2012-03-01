MANILA, March 1 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Thursday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting, decision to be
announced at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds analysts and media
briefing on 2011 financial and operating results, Mezzanine of
PLDT Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
- Press briefing on World Bank East Asia and Pacific
Regional Report entitled "Putting Higher Education to Work:
Skills and Research for Growth in East Asia," Sulu Room, EDSA
Shangri-La Hotel, 12:15-1:45 p.m. [0415-0545 GMT]
- Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras is guest speaker at
media forum, Philippine Information Agency Auditorium, 4/F, PIA
Building, Visayas Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City, 10:00-11:00 a.m.
[0200-0300 GMT]
- Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda and
Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima hold joint press conference,
Briefing Room, 2/F New Executive Building, Malacanang Palace,
2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines gets 36 bidders for energy blocks
> Philex Mining 2011 profit at record high
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Miners have expressed deep concern that the government was
not holding any further consultations with the industry on the
country's draft mining policy, a day after Environment and
Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje said the "fine-tuned"
rules were now awaiting the approval of President Benigno
Aquino. (ALL PAPERS)
- The government has held off from issuing a new mining
policy officials earlier said would be detailed by the end of
February, citing the need for additional consultations.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- The International Air Transportation Association has urged
the Philippine government to scrap the common carriers tax and
the gross Philippine billings duties currently imposed on
airlines as these are holding back the sector's growth. (ALL
PAPERS)
- No agreement has been reached on how a meat imports issue
but Manila and Washington will continue talks on the matter,
visiting U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis
said. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- The group behind the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore is in
talks with the Philippine government for the transformation of
the Manila Central Post Office into a first-class hotel. (THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta up; Bangkok near 16-yr high
> Stocks fall after Bernanke remarks; gold crumbles
> Euro, Aussie hit by wave of profit taking post ECB
> Oil ends Feb higher on upbeat US Fed report
> Gold down 5 pct, biggest one-day drop in 3 years
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.68 -0.47 -6.500
USD/JPY 81.19 0.06 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9809 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1704.51 0.55 9.270
US CRUDE 107.09 0.02 0.020
DOW JONES 12952.07 -0.41 -53.05
ASIA ADRS 130.61 -1.29 -1.71
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.8 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)