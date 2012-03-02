MANILA, March 2 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold analysts' briefing on 2011 financial and operating results, Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] - Conference on Mining's Impact on Philippine Economy and Ecology, Grand Ballroom, Inter-Continental Manila, 2:00-5:00 p.m. [0600-0900 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Central bank cuts rate by 25 bps to lift growth > Philippines eyes $500 mln global peso bond sale > POLL-Confidence returns on Asia FX > Metro Pacific 2011 net profit jumps 76 pct > Philippines 2011 metals output value at new high LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and owner of TV5 network, said he was recently in "very preliminary" talks to acquire broadcasting firm GMA Network Inc. (ALL PAPERS) - GT Capital Holdings Inc, a conglomerate owned by Filipino-Chinese tycoon George Ty, plans to raise 24.6 billion pesos ($575 million) via an initial public offering in April, regulatory filing showed. (ALL PAPERS) - State-run Development Bank of the Philippines hopes to raise 5 billion pesos from a planned sale of Tier 2 notes to expand its capital base and support its lending activities. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Asian Development Bank expects the Philippine economy to grow by 5 percent this year and by 6-7 percent over the medium term, its president Haruhiko Kuroda said. (ALL PAPERS) - Funds parked in the special deposit accounts of the Philippine central bank reached 1.685 trillion pesos as of Feb. 10, down 1.6 percent from 1.712 trillion pesos on Feb. 3, central bank data showed. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Aboitiz Power Corp said its 2011 net profit fell 14 percent to 21.1 billion due largely to the decline in earnings of its power generation business. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on EU liquidity > SEAsia Stocks-Manila at record high, others fall > World stocks, oil rise on data, ECB cash injection > Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen > Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report > Gold rebounds 1.5 pct after rout, support seen ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.09 0.62% 8.410 USD/JPY 81.12 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0313 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1719.39 0.12% 2.030 US CRUDE 108.98 0.13% 0.140 DOW JONES 12980.30 0.22% 28.23 ASIA ADRS 131.38 0.59% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.8 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)