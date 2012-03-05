Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MANILA, March 5 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Joint briefing by the departments of Finance and Budget on the national government fiscal performance for 2011, Executive Lounge, Boncodin Hall, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > China boosts defence budget U.S. "pivot" > Philippines miners see red on higher taxes > Philippines mining ahead of an overhaul LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The 25-basis-point interest rate cut sanctioned by the Philippine central bank last week may spoil the Philippines' chance of immediately getting a sovereign ratings upgrade and boosting growth this year, economists from the Bank of the Philippine Islands said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - First Metro Investment Corp said it grew 2011 net profit by 28.8 percent to 2.2 billion pesos ($52 million) on higher treasury and investment banking revenues. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Energy Development Corp said its 2011 net profit fell 86 percent to 615 million pesos due to impairment charges amounting to 5.1 billion pesos. (ALL PAPERS) - Rival conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp are once more trading barbs over a major deal, with each claiming to have a superior proposal for an elevated roadway meant to decongest Metro Manila streets. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima has asked the Energy Regulatory Commission to approve the universal charge petition filed by the state firm Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (ALL PAPERS) - The Department of Finance wants the judiciary to act on unresolved cases said to be crucial to raising revenues and attracting investors. (ALL PAPERS) - The Bureau of Customs said it collected a total of 20.97 billion pesos in revenue in February, below its target of 25.67 billion pesos for the month. (BUSINESSMIRROR) - Property developer Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc plans to spend 15 billion pesos on new projects this year, chief finance officer Ricardo Tan said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - San Miguel Brewery Inc plans to launch its planned 20-billion-peso fixed rate bond issue within this month, said Eduardo Francisco, president of underwriter BDO Capital and Investment Corp. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) MARKET NEWS > Shares ease as investors await more data > SE Asia Stocks-Oil fuels fresh gains > Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle > Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi scare > Gold falls 3.5 pct, more weakness seen ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.63 -0.32% -4.460 USD/JPY 81.57 -0.26% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9826 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1712.29 0.03% 0.520 US CRUDE 106.97 0.25% 0.270 DOW JONES 12977.57 -0.02% -2.73 ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.7 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.