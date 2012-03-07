(Repeats to fix format) MANILA, March 7 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for February - Communication and News Exchange Forum on updates from the Social Work Department, 3/F, conference room, PIA Building, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Feb inflation eases to near 2-1/2 year low > San Miguel near final deal with CIMB on unit > ICTSI to buy stake in Pakistan terminal > PLDT Q4 net slumps 87 pct, more pain ahead > ICTSI 2011 net income rises 33 pct LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - I-Pay Commerce Ventures Inc, a unit of IP Ventures Inc , will list its shares on the Philippines Stock Exchange by way of introduction which does not involve an initial public offering, regulatory filing showed. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Philippine National Bank said its 2011 net profit likely grew 20 percent to about 4.2 billion pesos ($98 million) and it expects to do even better this year as it merges with Allied Banking Corp. (ALL PAPERS) - Manila Water Co Inc said its 2011 net profit rose 7 percent to 4.27 billion pesos on higher revenue. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said two foreign investor groups have expressed interest to put up separate oil refineries in the Philippines. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSWORLD) - Alliance Global Group Inc, the holding firm of Filipino-Chinese tycoon Andrew Tan, said it had earmarked 35 billion pesos for capital expenditures this year, mainly for tourism and real estate projects. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR) - Manila Electric Co said it would cut its generation charge for February by 24 centavos per kilowatthour to reflect lower power prices bought from the wholesale spot market. (BUSINESSWORLD) - A total of 34 listed companies have yet to comply with the minimum public ownership requirement of the Philippine Stock Exchange, bourse president Hans Sicat said. (MANILA TIMES) - Robinsons Land Corp said it would be spending 6 billion pesos to put up 30 budget hotels in the Philippines in four to five years as it rides on the tourism boom. (MALAYA, THE PHILIPPINE STAR) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets fall on Greece uncertainty > SE Asia Stocks-Fall on global economic concerns > Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries > Commodity currencies, euro hit on Greek fears > Gold off 6-week low, Greek fears linger ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1343.36 -1.54 -20.970 USD/JPY 80.6 -0.33 -0.270 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9513 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1673.84 -0.01 -0.100 US CRUDE 104.93 0.22 0.240 DOW JONES 12759.15 -1.57 -203.66 ASIA ADRS 125.57 -2.30 -2.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=42.8 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)